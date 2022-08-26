‘Here to stay for a long time’: Eknath Shinde responds to Sena barb
Chief minister Anand Shinde first visited Anand Ashram, from where the late leader Anand Dighe operated all his life, and then drove to his memorial Shaktisthal
THANE: A war of words was witnessed between two Shiv Sena factions in Thane city at separate events to mark the death anniversary of Sena leader Anand Dighe at his memorial, Shaktisthal, on Friday.
At one event, Thane member of Parliament Rajan Vichare said the people of Thane will show who the real political heir of Dighe is at the next elections, prompting chief minister Eknath Shinde to counter him.
Vichare, who went to pay respect early in the morning, remarked, “Thane city had developed under the leadership of Balasaheb Thackeray and Anand Dighe. People are aware of this. The Eknath Shinde faction can claim they are taking the legacy of Balasaheb and Dighe ahead, however, it will soon be crystal clear who is the real heir of Dighe in the elections. Merely installing his photo is not enough.”
Shinde appeared to respond to the swipe later, saying people have not been able to come to terms with the fact that “we went ahead and formed a government”.
“Some people still claim that this government is unstable and it will not stay. They are unable to digest that we have moved ahead and taken historic decisions in two months. They do not believe that I will be able to balance the huge responsibility. However, this is a people’s government and it is here to stay for a long time. We will continue to serve people with the blessings of Balasaheb and Dighe.”
He said that Dighe might not be among us but his presence is still felt. “He took forward Balasaheb’s Hindutva and thus the people loved him. We fought a tough battle and won. It was Dighe’s dream to give a chief minister from Thane which is now fulfilled. Our agenda is simple, to give justice to the common man, there is no other agenda of this government.”
Chandigarh | Denying membership costs principal secy health, CGHS 25k
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has penalised principal secretary, health and family welfare, and the central government health scheme through the additional director for not issuing membership to a judicial member of the Railway Claim Tribunal. Dutt said that the aforementioned acts amounted to deficiency of service and unfair trade practices. It also directed them to pay ₹10,000 as compensation for deficiency in services and unfair trade practice and pay ₹7,000 as litigation expenses.
When Rahul Sharma bowled out Sachin Tendulkar, only to be bowled over by the master blaster
When leg-spinner Rahul Sharma had dismissed legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar during an IPL game in 2011 playing for Pune Warriors, tall and lanky Rahul had caught attention with his leg-break. Tendulkar put in a word of praise for the Jalandhar-born spinner. People would compare him with India's most successful leg-spinner Anil Kumble and within months he bagged team India berth. A nagging back injury followed by a knee injury, further put Rahul's cricket career at stake.
EWS admissions at Chandigarh schools to go online for next academic session
The UT education department is planning to take the admission process for economically weaker section students online for the next academic session — the process for which will start this year in November. The move to take the admission process online is among several initiatives taken up by the UT education department in a bid to increase transparency. Attendance in government schools is also being uploaded online this session as part of the larger efforts.
Chandigarh best among UTs in solar power installations
City Beautiful has been rated the best among UTs in solar power installation and was awarded during a function organised by the Association of Renewable Energy Agencies of States, formed by the Union ministry of new and renewable energy, on its 8th Foundation Day Ceremony at Cochin, Kerala. Chandigarh renewable energy, science & technology promotion society (CREST) was also awarded for achieving the second highest renewable energy capacity as on March 31.
Bribe allegations: Panjab University initiates probe, transfers JE
Days after the Panjab University Field Workers Union wrote to the varsity, alleging corruption by a junior engineer, JE Lovish was transferred from the construction office pending an inquiry. PU registrar, YP Verma said, “The JE has been transferred from the construction office till the inquiry is complete.” The union had requested for the transfer of the JE and action against him.
