‘I and my father belong to…’: Sameer Wankhede after caste panel gives clean chit
Former Mumbai zonal director of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Sameer Wankhede, who was given a clean chit by the caste scrutiny committee over the fake caste certificate probe against him, said all documents submitted by him for getting a government job are valid and added that he and his father belong to the scheduled caste Mahar community.
“The caste scrutiny committee in Maharashtra has scrapped the complaints filed against us. All the factual documents that we had submitted are valid. Sameer Wankhede and his father definitely belong to the Mahar community,” news agency ANI quoted Wankhede as saying.
The clean chit order was issued by the social justice department of the Maharashtra government on Friday, an official told news agency PTI. According to the order, Wankhede, an IRS officer, was not a Muslim by birth and it has been proven that he belongs to Mahar caste.
What's the case?
Former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik had raised the issue of Sameer Wankhede's caste.
Political leader Manoj Sansare, Ashok Kamble and Sanjay Kamble had filed the applications against Wankhede.
After examining the applications, the Mumbai district caste certificate verification committee passed the order related the case on Friday.
According to the order, it was not proven that Wankhede and his father Dnyandev Wankhede renounced Hinduism and duly converted to Islam.
It said Wankhede and his father-in-law belong to the scheduled caste.
Who is Sameer Wankhede?
Wankhede had made headlines after the NCB raided a Mumbai cruise in October 2021 and arrested Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan's Aryan Khan and 19 others.
The agency also claimed to have seized some narcotics.
Later, Aryan Khan was given a clean chit by the NCB.
-
Construction of Ram temple to be over by December 2023: Ayodhya Trust
Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra general secretary Champat Rai here said the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya will be complete by December next year. "Since Sultanpur is close to Ayodhya, I am extending an invitation to people of this place to have a 'darshan' of Shri Ram Lalla next year in December," he said.
-
Uttarkashi teacher close to Uttarakhand paper leak mastermind caught: Cop
A teacher at a government intermediate college in Uttarkashi, described by the police as the right-hand man of the Uttarakhand paper leak mastermind, has been arrested, the state's special task force said on Saturday. “We first brought him in for questioning on the basis of important evidence that came to light during the investigation and subsequently arrested him late last evening,” said senior superintendent of police, special task force Ajay Singh.
-
Himachal Pradesh passes bill against mass conversion, extends prison to 10 years
The Himachal Pradesh Assembly passed a bill on Saturday forbidding "mass conversion" and enhancing the maximum punishment to 10 years imprisonment in its 2019 law against any change of religion through force or allurement. The Himachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion (Amendment) Bill, 2022, was passed unanimously with a voice vote. Read HP Speaker authorised to appoint panel for surrogacy board The Jai Ram Thakur-led government introduced the bill on Friday.
-
Class 12 student killed in brawl in college in Bengaluru: Report
In a shocking act, a class 12 student was stabbed to death on Friday near the HBR layout area of Bengaluru. A brawl between two college gangs ended with the murder and another student was severely injured, reported The Times of India. According to the report, 18-year-old Arbaaz Mohammad had a verbal clash with one of his seniors during the college fest a few days ago.
-
Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: Yogi Adityanath flags off ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday flagged off the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign – an initiative to encourage people to hoist the Tricolour at home – amid chants of 'Vande Mataram' and 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' near his residence in Lucknow. He also flagged off the Prabhat Pheri of school children. Under the campaign, 45 million national flags will be hoisted in Uttar Pradesh from August 13-15.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics