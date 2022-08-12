JVPD flyover sees light of day; work to start in October: BMC
Mumbai: Construction of the much-awaited 1.65 kilometre flyover between Juhu Versova Link Road (JVLR) and Mayor Hall near the CD Barfiwala flyover is expected to commence in October, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials said.
The civic body floated a ₹350 crore tender on August 8.
The flyover, once built, is expected to reduce travel time from Juhu circle to Western Express Highway (WEH) from 45 minutes to five minutes. The bridge will start where the Barfiwala flyover ends and have a staggered landing at Balasaheb Sawant Marg on JVLR.
“The JVPD flyover will start from where one arm of Barfiwala flyover ends, go past Airport land (in Andheri), exit at Link Road and end at Balasaheb Sawant Marg at Juhu Versova Link Road in Andheri. This will ease the congestion at JVPD circle which is one of the biggest junctions in Mumbai,” said Satish Thosar, chief engineer, Bridges department.
“There is an upcoming connection from Juhu Versova Road to the Coastal Road. So, vehicles coming from the Coastal Road will have direct access to WEH and vice-versa. Otherwise, those vehicles would again cause traffic jams at JVPD junction. This flyover is expected to reduce travel time from 45 minutes to five minutes,” he said.
Thosar added that 50% of the amount will be paid at the start of the project.
“We are providing an additional access, entry and exit near Gulmohur Road in Juhu for those coming from Versova or Andheri west. Commuters from Andheri west who want to go to Juhu-Versova will not need to traverse Juhu circle,” he said.
It may be recalled that the project was mentioned in the budget 2022, presented by municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal to the civic standing committee on February 3, with a budget outlay of ₹1,576.66 crore for the Bridges department.
However, commuters may still have to wait a while for a seamless ride in the western suburbs. The JVPD flyover project is expected to take three years for completion. A couple of other infrastructure projects in the vicinity are also underway.
Once completed, commuters will be able to skip the congested JVPD signal (also called Juhu circle), as they would be able to take the CD Barfiwala flyover, go past Gokhale road bridge (this work is still in progress and is expected to be completed in December), use the Telli Gully flyover in Andheri (expected to open soon) and reach the WEH — all within in five minutes.
The JVPD flyover project has been in the pipeline since 2019. Earlier this year, the BMC agreed to pay ₹11 crore to the Airport Authority of India (AAI) for right of way through their land in Andheri, after the AAI gave its green signal.
“The AAI land was difficult to acquire during the pandemic and the process of handing over was on since 2019. AAI said they will give us right of way,” a civic official said.
-
Seven die in latest ‘hooch tragedy’ in Saran
Seven persons died and two others were hospitalised in the last 24 hours in yet another suspected hooch tragedy in Bihar's Saran district, local officials said. The latest tragedy took place at Audha and Bhuwalpur villages under the jurisdiction of Marhaura and Garkha police stations, respectively. With this, the death toll in a series of hooch tragedies that has struck parts of Saran since August 3 late evening climbed to 18.
-
No PM ambitions, but will work for Oppn unity: Nitish
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Friday maintained he had no prime ministerial ambitions but said he was looking forward to play a “positive” role in forging opposition unity against the ruling NDA at the Centre. The JD(U) leader was also asked whether he would be going to Gujarat, the home turf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to campaign for the assembly elections scheduled later this year.
-
Crew members of Swiss yacht rescued in Alibag
It was probably the longest and most nerve-wracking wait for Captain Karuna Nidhan Pandey (52) and his four other crew members. They were awaiting help following a blast in their Swiss-made yacht, MS Porrima, amid rough seas and strong winds in the wee hours of Friday, 20 nautical miles off the Navgaon coast in Alibag Taluka. The crew members, however, were successfully rescued and airlifted by the Indian Coast Guard ship, Agrim, and a helicopter.
-
Weekend rush ups CNG demand, leaves long queues at pumps
Mumbai The long weekend rush exiting the city starting Thursday night impacted daily commuters on Friday morning as Compressed Natural Gas stations across Mumbai faced a shortage of supply. According to a statement released by Mahanagar Gas Limited, which provides CNG across the city, the vehicular traffic leaving the city for the upcoming long weekend pushed the demand for CNG. Nilesh Sable (49), a taxi driver plying in Sion added that post noon, the situation improved slightly.
-
Man loses ₹2.43L trying to book room in resort for family trip
Mumbai: The Borivali police station has registered a case after a 34-year-old local resident alleged that some unknown frauds cheated him to the tune of ₹2.43 lakh when he attempted to book a room at a resort in Mahabaleshwar for a family trip. The complainant, Pranav Nadkarni, a resident of New MHB Colony in Borivali, informed the police that he had finalised a resort and found out its contact number from the internet.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics