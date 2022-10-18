KDAH-parents spar over discharge of boy in vegetative state

Mumbai: A day-long drama over the discharge of a patient, Ansel Chettiar (7), who has been in a vegetative state for the last 11 months at Andheri’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital (KDAH), ended after Versova police intervened between the parents and hospital authorities.

Ansel, the younger of two children of Goregaon couple, Philip and Philomina, had undescended testis for which he underwent a 30-minute-surgery on November 3, 2021. However, post-surgery, Ansel developed a swelling in the brain and other complications, following which he had to undergo brain surgery on November 8, 2021.

After being in the intensive care unit (ICU) for two months post-surgery, Ansel was moved to Room number 9103, on the ninth floor of the hospital. Close to a year since the surgery, the hospital informed the parents on Saturday of its plans to discharge him.

“Since the brain surgery, our son has remained in a vegetative state. He has tubes to breathe and for feeding. We want to take him home but not in this state,” said Philip, his father.

On Monday morning, the hospital authorities approached the parents for the discharge and said they will arrange the ambulance too.

“The hospital had earlier assured Ansel’s treatment till he is back to his no normal self. It kept our hopes alive. However, on October 15, we were informed about the hospital’s plans to discharge Ansel as there was nothing left for the hospital to do,” said Jacinta, his aunt, adding that the hospital had mentioned discharging the child several times in the past as well.

The parents approached Bombay Catholic Sabha for help in June. Alex Dsouza, secretary of the organisation, who wrote to the hospital in August, requesting them to continue Ansel’s treatment, said the hospital was pressurising the parents to him home. “The Chettiars are a working-class family, living in an SRA house without proper ventilation and other basic amenities. The patient is in a serious condition due to the hospital’s negligence. The hospital should discharge Ansel only when he recovers fully,” he said.

When the parents refused to accept the discharge, the hospital called up Versova police station, even as authorities readied the ambulance and discharge papers. Versova police reached the hospital around 8.30 pm and spoke to both the parents and the hospital, asking them to resolve the matter by Thursday.

Manjunath Singe, deputy commissioner of police (zone 9), confirmed this, saying the “boy has not been discharged and in the next three days the hospital and family will take a decision”.

Dr Santosh Shetty, CEO, KDAH, said, “We have received numerous queries regarding a message circulating on social media about this issue. We refute the allegations. We have been caring for the child over the last 10 months. Unfortunately, despite our best efforts his condition is not amenable to further improvement. We are counselling the family about the discharge of the patient.”