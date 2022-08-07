Lawyer loses ₹1.57 lakh to fraud posing as Amazon executive
Mumbai: A 41-year-old advocate from Malwani in Malad was duped of ₹1.57 lakh by a cyber criminal, who asked her to update her address to deliver a washing machine that she had booked.
According to the advocate, on July 2, she had ordered a washing machine through Amazon for her house in Raigad. She said that the date of delivery was July 12. However, on July 8, the woman received a call from one Manish Kumar.
Kumar told her that he was an executive from Amazon and that the washing machine was ready to be dispatched but she was yet to update her address so it could not be delivered.
The man sent her a link to update the address and told her to pay ₹3 as a processing fee. The woman clicked on the link and filled out a form, updated her credentials and paid ₹3.
“Within 15 minutes, I received messages from three of my bank accounts that in all ₹1.57 lakh had been transferred through six different transactions to some unknown accounts,” said the lawyer.
When she realised that she had been duped, the woman called up the number from which Kumar had called but did not get any response.
“We registered the case on Saturday and are tracking the number through which the call was made. Since the fraud was aware of the Amazon shopping done by the victim, we are not ruling out the role of any insider,” said an officer from Malwani police station.
-
BMC says Mithi river rejuvenation work will begin in October
Mumbai: Come October and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation will commence the much-awaited rejuvenation of the Mithi river to mitigate flooding and improve the quality of water, officials said. At the cost of ₹2,000 crore, Mithi River Water Quality Improvement Project will include the installation of 26 flood gates between Andheri airport and Mahim Creek to arrest sewerage and industrial waste, which will reduce pollution and improve the quality of water.
-
Ludhiana | PAU students threaten protest against CM
Punjab Agricultural University students continued their protest against the state government, over vacant posts in the state agriculture and horticulture departments not being filled, on the PAU campus on Sunday— the 12th consecutive day of agitation. Babanpreet Singh, a member of PAU Students' Association, said they would stage a protest against chief minister Bhagwant Mann, who is stated to visit the city on Independence Day.
-
DM inspects Kakori’s memorial site ahead of its anniversary on August 9
District magistrate Surya Pal Gangwar inspected the preparations at Kakori's martyrs memorial site in Baz Nagar, Hardoi Road, for the upcoming event on the anniversary of the Kakori action to be held on Tuesday. During the inspection, Gangwar toured the entire property and assessed the arrangements made. The exhibition hall was also inspected by Gangwar. He asked the officials to ensure cleanliness on the access road and venue.
-
Cow deaths in UP’s Amroha: Probe panel submits report to CM
The committee that investigated the incident in which more than 60 cows died in a cow protection centre in Amroha district presumably after consuming poison-laced fresh fodder on August 4 submitted its confidential report to chief minister Yogi Adityanath here on Sunday. “We submitted the detailed report in a sealed cover to the chief minister on Sunday morning,” said one of the probe committee members while refusing to share findings.
-
Cops nab driver who stole ₹17 lakh cash from employer
Mumbai: The police on Sunday apprehended a 24-year-old driver in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly stealing ₹17 lakh from hcomplainant Prakash Raut (51)'semployer last week. According to the police, complainant Prakash Raut (51) had withdrawn ₹15 lakh cash to pay salaries to his employees and had kept an additional ₹2 lakh in his car which was robbed by his driver Tulsidas Yogendra Patel. Patel did not turn up and his calls went unanswered.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics