Malavika’s Mumbaistan: Who Put a Damper on Bollywood?
This week’s Malavika’s Mumbaistan brings to you a lyrical take on who put a damper on Bollywood. Read it to the tune of ‘Who killed Cock Robin?’
Who put a damper on Bollywood?
I, said the public
With my social-media boycott trick
(All it takes is one click )
I put the damper on Bollywood
Who diminished its lustre?
I, said the underworld
When around its 90’s financial world I’d swirled
(And guns and mayhem had unfurled )
I’d diminished its lustre
Who added to its woes?
Us, said the corporates and American studios
With our focus on ‘bottom line and foreclose’
(Just didn’t quite understand its ethos)
Yes, we might have added to its woes
Who alienated the masses?
Us, said the big banners
With our splashy made-for- NRI extravaganzas
(And our sacrificing good content for the price of big stars)
We alienated the masses
Who led the ‘Nepo Charge’?
I, said a certain Ms Ranaut
On KJO’s show, I’d delivered my knockout
( Some even say it was an all -out shootout)
I led the ‘Nepo Charge’
Who lit the fire?
We did, said big media, with our TRPs -chasing wild ride
Following SSR’s suicide
(When justice received a blindside)
We lit the fire
Who fanned the flames?
We did, but unknowingly, said the stars,
With our flashy lifestyles, homes and cars
( Never realised how much they jarred)
We fanned the flames
Who kept away the audiences?
Er, that’s me, said Covid
When during lockdowns their zest for life eroded
( And their confidence was corroded )
I kept away the audiences
Who provided the competition?
Us, said the OTT platforms
With our superb world class options
(That too, at the push of a button)
We provided the competition
Who proved the exception?
Us, said the South Indian film industry
But we did it through our dedication and honesty
( And our earthy sincerity)
We proved the exception
What sealed the deal?
The current situation
Of rising anger, inequity and polarization
(Plus, multiplex ticket prices making it no fun )
That sealed the deal
Who’ll be the loser?
That will be me said India
Without my celebrated soft power
(The need of the hour)
I’ll be the loser
And there was much sobbing and a-sighing
And a- gnashing and a-crying
When everyone realised
What they’d cut down to size
Had once been the apple of their eyes …
-
Thoughts that count: Heartening scenes before Supertech twin tower demolition
Heartening scenes were witnessed near Noida's Emerald Court Society on Sunday morning hours before the country witnesses the controlled explosion of the tallest towers to be demolished so far. Apex (32 storeys) and Ceyane (29 storeys) towers would be razed to the ground on Sunday at 2:30 pm. In the last three days, thousands of citizens have been evacuated from the Society.
-
Thousands evacuated ahead of Supertech twin towers demolition: 10 points
Thousands of residents have been evacuated from Noida's Emerald Court Society ahead of the much-anticipated demolition of the Supertech twin towers in the city near Delhi. Cops reached the spot on Sunday morning to make arrangements. Here are ten points on the Supertech twin towers demolition: 1. Final checks were carried out on Saturday. A resident of Emerald Court Society, Manu Soni, evacuated his home with his family of four on Sunday morning.
-
Chandigarh | Denying membership costs principal secy health, CGHS 25k
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has penalised principal secretary, health and family welfare, and the central government health scheme through the additional director for not issuing membership to a judicial member of the Railway Claim Tribunal. Dutt said that the aforementioned acts amounted to deficiency of service and unfair trade practices. It also directed them to pay ₹10,000 as compensation for deficiency in services and unfair trade practice and pay ₹7,000 as litigation expenses.
-
When Rahul Sharma bowled out Sachin Tendulkar, only to be bowled over by the master blaster
When leg-spinner Rahul Sharma had dismissed legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar during an IPL game in 2011 playing for Pune Warriors, tall and lanky Rahul had caught attention with his leg-break. Tendulkar put in a word of praise for the Jalandhar-born spinner. People would compare him with India's most successful leg-spinner Anil Kumble and within months he bagged team India berth. A nagging back injury followed by a knee injury, further put Rahul's cricket career at stake.
-
EWS admissions at Chandigarh schools to go online for next academic session
The UT education department is planning to take the admission process for economically weaker section students online for the next academic session — the process for which will start this year in November. The move to take the admission process online is among several initiatives taken up by the UT education department in a bid to increase transparency. Attendance in government schools is also being uploaded online this session as part of the larger efforts.
