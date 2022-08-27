Malavika’s Mumbaistan: Who Put a Damper on Bollywood?

Who put a damper on Bollywood?

I, said the public

With my social-media boycott trick

(All it takes is one click )

I put the damper on Bollywood

Who diminished its lustre?

I, said the underworld

When around its 90’s financial world I’d swirled

(And guns and mayhem had unfurled )

I’d diminished its lustre

Who added to its woes?

Us, said the corporates and American studios

With our focus on ‘bottom line and foreclose’

(Just didn’t quite understand its ethos)

Yes, we might have added to its woes

Who alienated the masses?

Us, said the big banners

With our splashy made-for- NRI extravaganzas

(And our sacrificing good content for the price of big stars)

We alienated the masses

Who led the ‘Nepo Charge’?

I, said a certain Ms Ranaut

On KJO’s show, I’d delivered my knockout

( Some even say it was an all -out shootout)

I led the ‘Nepo Charge’

Who lit the fire?

We did, said big media, with our TRPs -chasing wild ride

Following SSR’s suicide

(When justice received a blindside)

We lit the fire

Who fanned the flames?

We did, but unknowingly, said the stars,

With our flashy lifestyles, homes and cars

( Never realised how much they jarred)

We fanned the flames

Who kept away the audiences?

Er, that’s me, said Covid

When during lockdowns their zest for life eroded

( And their confidence was corroded )

I kept away the audiences

Who provided the competition?

Us, said the OTT platforms

With our superb world class options

(That too, at the push of a button)

We provided the competition

Who proved the exception?

Us, said the South Indian film industry

But we did it through our dedication and honesty

( And our earthy sincerity)

We proved the exception

What sealed the deal?

The current situation

Of rising anger, inequity and polarization

(Plus, multiplex ticket prices making it no fun )

That sealed the deal

Who’ll be the loser?

That will be me said India

Without my celebrated soft power

(The need of the hour)

I’ll be the loser

And there was much sobbing and a-sighing

And a- gnashing and a-crying

When everyone realised

What they’d cut down to size

Had once been the apple of their eyes …