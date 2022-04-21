Man sentenced to death for rape, murder of 7-year-old girl
Thane Sessions Court, on Wednesday, awarded the death sentence to a 30-year-old accused of rape and murder of a seven-year-old girl. The case was registered in Bhiwandi Bhoiwada police station in 2019, and the Sessions Court awarded the death sentence in the judgement after hearing both the sides in the case.
The incident occurred in December 2019. The accused, identified as Bharatkumar Kori, who was working in power loom would visit the food stall of the seven-year-old old deceased’s mother for lunch and dinner. On December 21 that year, the accused lured the girl with ice cream and kidnapped her. He took her to a remote place in Bhiwandi and brutally raped her. The accused knew that the girl knew him and could reveal his name, therefore he smashed her head with a stone, killing her. The case shook everyone in the city. Bhoiwada police, who were searching for the girl, found her dead body and later arrested Kori with the help of some witnesses.
Public prosecutor Sanjay More said, “The special court of judge Kavita Shirbhate announced the death sentence to the accused Kori after proving the crime against him. Around 25 witnesses including two minors were examined in the case. The accused’s DNA reports also matched, which was prime evidence for us. In the police investigation, it was also found that the accused was booked earlier in an attempt-to-murder case in his village in Uttar Pradesh. After examining all the witnesses and evidence, the special POCSO court of Judge Shirbhate announced the death sentence in the case on Wednesday.”
The family members of the deceased, who had earlier demanded the death sentence for the accused, are thankful for the judgment and could not control the emotions after the pronouncement. A member of the family said, “These past three years have been really tough. The family was hoping for justice and it was delivered. But nothing can bring back the innocent child.”
-
SYL row: Not a drop of water from Punjab to be given to other states: Cheema
Chandigarh: A day after AAP MP Sushil Gupta promised SYL canal water to every village in Haryana if the party comes to power there, Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema said that not even a single drop of state's water will be allowed to flow out to any other state. Gupta's statement has kicked up a political storm in Punjab with opposition Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal expressing apprehensions about the AAP's dubious intentions.
-
Supreme Court stepped in to stop demolition in Delhi’s violence-hit Jahangirpuri
Hours after several bulldozers entered Delhi's violence-hit Jahangirpuri on Tuesday and began tearing down alleged illegal constructions and encroachments in the area, the Supreme Court ordered a status quo on the demolition drive by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation , restraining the authorities from proceeding any further -- although it took at least another 90 minutes for the local body to stop the demolition drive, citing non-receipt of any order from the apex court.
-
Ganesh Naik case: Naik’s men abusing me, threatening me to keep my mouth shut, claims woman
The woman, who has accused MLA Ganesh Naik of rape and criminal intimidation, has now claimed that she was being abused and threatened by his men. She has informed the police about the latest threats. The 48-year-old woman has claimed that she was in a live-in relationship with Naik for 27 years and that they have a 15-year-old child. She's demanding that Naik accept the child in public and give him property rights.
-
Entrepreneurship programme: 1,500 women to be upskilled to make them self-reliant
The Adani Foundation, in association with UP Handicrafts Development and Marketing Corporation Limited, Lucknow and Khadi Village Industries Board, Lucknow, has launched an entrepreneurship programme at Sewapuri in Varanasi. The programme will cater to the employment generation needs of more than 1,500 rural women through various income-generating activities. Several processes will be adopted during the training, like sensitisation, mobilisation, and enrolment of women in the training programme to help them develop their potential and skills.
-
In tribal outreach, Shivraj Chouhan govt plans mega event for tendu collectors
The Madhya Pradesh government has planned a mega event in state capital Bhopal on Friday to start the distribution of bonus to 22.6 lakh tribal tendu leaf collectors of the state, a senior forest department official said. The event is seen as an attempt by the Bharatiya Janata Party government to reach out to the tribal population before the 2023 assembly elections. Union home minister Amit Shah is expected to attend the event.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics