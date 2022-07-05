Missing MBBS student: Court allows police to conduct narco test on lifeguard
Seven months after an MBBS student went missing at Bandstand, the sessions court recently permitted the Mumbai police crime branch to conduct a narco analysis test on a 30-year-old lifeguard who was last seen with the girl.
“The test will be conducted at the forensic science laboratory, Kalina,” a senior police officer said.
According to police, Sadichcha Sane, 22, had on November 29, 2021, boarded a local train at 9.58 am at Virar station and got off at Andheri as she was to attend the prelims in JJ Hospital at 2 pm. She boarded another train and got off at Bandra, took an auto, and went to Bandstand. Her mobile phone location indicated that she kept on roaming around through the afternoon (instead of going for prelims) at Bandstand.
“Sane was last seen heading towards the seashore opposite Taj Lands End hotel and was captured in the CCTV cameras installed at Bandstand at 12.30 am,” a police officer, who is part of the investigation, said.
The lifeguard on duty, Mittu Singh, spotted her and suspecting that she might attempt suicide, he followed her.
“Noticing that I was following her, Sane told me that she was not there to end her life. We then started chatting and sat on a rock till 3.30 am. During this period, I clicked four selfies with her in my mobile phone while Sane took one selfie in her phone with me,” Singh said in his statement to the police.
He further said, “She talked about her school and college life, also about her friends. I just listened to her and at 3:30 am she asked me to leave, saying her friend was coming to meet her. So, I left the place.”
As she did not return home and her mobile phone was switched off, Sane’s father lodged a missing person complaint with the Bandra police on November 30. The case was transferred to the crime branch unit 9 in December.
Police checked footage of all CCTV cameras installed at Bandstand and adjoining areas, but she was not seen anywhere returning from the seashore. Her mobile phone was switched off, and there were no calls, messages or internet activity on her phone thereafter.
Police also questioned several people and more than 100 auto drivers, but did not get any lead. Also, there was no transaction or withdrawal from her bank account after her disappearance.
“We have questioned her friends, family members, and relatives to get some clue about her disappearance, but haven’t got anything so far,” the police officer quoted above said.
Police inspector Sanjay Khatade of unit 9 said, “The crime branch conducted investigation from all possible angles, including technical aspects like WhatsApp messages, call records, Instagram, Telegram, and her e-mail account, but did not find anything suspicious.”
After Singh gave his consent for a narco analysis test, the crime branch approached the sessions court, which granted its permission.
“She was a bright student. While checking her Gmail account we found that during her vacation [from October 28 to November 29] she read Japanese manga, a comic series in English,” the police officer said.
-
Punjab & Haryana HC seeks status report on corruption case against former minister Sangat Singh Gilzian
Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) on Monday sought a status report on the probe in a corruption case against former forest minister Sangat Singh Gilzian, after he moved a plea seeking quashing of the FIR. The FIR was registered on June 6 by the Punjab vigilance bureau under sections of Prevention of Corruption Act and criminal conspiracy. Gilzian's predecessor in the Congress regime, Sadhu Singh Dharamsot, has been arrested in the case.
-
Drugs case: HC bench recuses from hearing Majithia’s bail plea
Chandigarh: A Punjab and Haryana high court bench on Monday recused from hearing the bail plea of Shiromani Akali Dal leader and former minister Bikram Singh Majithia, nearly a month after it had reserved the plea for final orders. Majithia had approached high court seeking bail on May 23. He is lodged in the Patiala jail. In his plea Majithia had argued that there was no credible and legally admissible material against him.
-
Moose Wala murder: Former SAD minister’s nephew escapes minutes before police raid his house
Former Shiromani Akali Dal minister Nirmal Singh Kahlon's nephew, Sandeep Singh alias Sona, for whom a manhunt has been launched in connection with the murder of Punjabi singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala, managed to flee minutes before the police reached Sandeep, a panchayat officer of Hargobindpur's house. Ludhiana police had raided his house in Dadujod village in Fatehgarh Churian of Gurdaspur, on Sunday. Family members, including his 80-year-old father, claimed to have no clue about his whereabouts.
-
‘Yellow’ rain alert in city, IMD predicts heavier showers on Tuesday
The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a 'yellow' weather alert on Monday, indicating very likely chances of heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated parts of the city and suburbs. An intense spell of rain, heavier than Monday, is expected on Tuesday. According to IMD norms, rainfall between 64.5mm and 115.5mm in 24 hours is considered 'heavy' and between 115.6mm and 204.4mm is 'very heavy'.
-
UP climbs to ‘Leaders’ category in states’ start-up ranking
LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh is gradually catching up with the start-up race and has progressed from the 'Emerging Startup Ecosystems' category to 'Leaders' in the latest ranking released by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade of the union government, said state government officials on Monday. The Startup ranking of states was started by the government of India in 2018. According to the DPIIT, 6,379 startups are registered in Uttar Pradesh.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics