Missing vials in Kausa: Doctor suspended; TMC files complaint

A day after 40 vaccine doses went missing from the Kausa Stadium vaccination centre in Mumbra, the Thane Municipal Corporation has suspended Dr. Sharmin Dinga, who was in-charge of the centre.

The civic body has also given a written complaint to the Mumbra Police Station to investigate the hair transplant clinic, where the vaccine vials were found and also against the concerned doctor of the centre.

Maruti Khodke, TMC PRO, said, “Dr. Sharmin Dinga, who was in-charge of the Kausa Stadium vaccination centre, is suspended till further orders. We have found that she was responsible for sending the 40 missing doses from the centre to the hair transplant clinic. The reason for the same is not yet clear. We have also submitted a complaint to the police station to investigate the entire matter.”

A senior police officer from Mumbra Police Station said, “We have received a written complaint from the TMC to investigate the case. However, they have not registered an FIR.”

Forty vaccine doses that allegedly went missing from a vaccination centre in Mumbra were found in a hair transplant clinic by TMC on Sunday. Local residents had complained on Saturday that the doses were missing from the vaccination centre at Kausa, Mumbra. The corporation has sealed the clinic.