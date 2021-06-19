Mumbai: 15 million passengers travel by BEST buses after services resume

Over 15 million passengers travelled by Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) buses after the services resumed for the general public.

Bus services resumed for passengers from June 7.

Under the Maharashtra government’s BreakTheChain order for unlocking in Mumbai, buses are allowed to operate with no standing passengers. Earlier, the employees of essential services could only commute by BEST buses.

On average nearly 1.9 million passengers travel daily by BEST buses in the city. With more than 1.9 million passengers, the maximum number of passengers travelled by the BEST buses in the city on Friday.

As the bus services began on June 7, nearly 1.8 million passengers travelled by the BEST buses in the city as opposed to 1.6 million passengers that travelled on June 4.

“There has been a significant rise in the number of passengers. We introduce additional buses on routes where we notice an increase in passengers.” said a senior BEST official.

Around 3,369 BEST buses are operational in the city. Additional buses are added by the organisation on routes where queues of passengers are witnessed.

The conductors and the bus drivers along with BEST bus inspectors have been deployed to make sure there is no overcrowding inside buses.

The organisation has also made it mandatory for citizens to travel in the buses by wearing face masks.