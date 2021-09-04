Mumbai becomes first district to administer 1 crore Covid vaccine doses

Mumbai became the first district in the country to reach the milestone of 1 crore Covid-19 vaccination mark. According to data uploaded on the CoWIN portal, Mumbai has administered vaccine doses to 1,00,63,497 people. Out of these, 72,75,134 have received the first dose, while 27,88,363 have got both.

The portal further showed that the vaccination drive is being carried out at 507 sites in Mumbai district. Out of these, 325 are government centres, while 182 are being operated by private hospitals.

In the last 30 days, the highest number of Covid-19 vaccines were administered on August 27 when 1,77,017 people were inoculated. This was followed by 1,63,775 doses on August 21 and 1,53,881 doses on August 23, according to the CoWIN portal.

Mumbai, meanwhile, reported 422 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, the third straight day of more than 400 infections, and three fresh fatalities. The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said with these additions, the overall tally rose to 7,45,434, while the death toll jumped to 15,987.

On September 1 and 2, the city had reported 416 and 441 Covid-19 cases, respectively.

Mumbai has been witnessing a steady rise in Covid-19 cases since recording 190 infections on August 16, the lowest daily count since April 2020. As the daily infections dipped, the case doubling rate improved to more than 2,000 days.

According to BMC official, Mumbai is left with 3,532 active Covid-19 cases.

This year, Mumbai had reported the highest daily cases at 11,163 on April 4, while most deaths at 90 were recorded on May 1 during the second wave of the pandemic.