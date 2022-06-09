Mumbai building collapse: One killed, 19 injured
Mumbai: A 40-year-old man was killed and at least 19 others were injured after a portion of a residential building collapsed early on Thursday at Maharashtra Nagar in Mumbai’s Bandra (west). Officials said rescuers were rushed to the scene as soon as the collapse was reported past midnight.
In a statement, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation identified the man as Shahnawaz Alam. It added the injured were rushed to the Bhabha Hospital in Bandra. Officials said four people trapped under the debris were rescued.
“The structure was in a slum and the two floors on top seem to have been constructed recently. There was some sort of redevelopment...construction work was going on and some of the adjacent structures were pulled down by a developer recently. This could have affected the concerned building because all the structures were very closely connected,” said chief fire officer Hemant Parab.
Officials said most of the occupants of the building were labourers and 17 of the injured were discharged on Thursday morning after treatment. One of them is undergoing treatment at the hospital and is in stable condition.
Parab said the rescue operation was concluded around 6 am on Thursday.
