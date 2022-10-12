Mumbai Police bans use of Chinese lanterns for 30 days

The use and sale of flying lanterns in Mumbai will be prohibited for 30 days beginning October 16, as per an official order.

The ban on the use, sale and storage of flying lanterns, also called Chinese lanterns will be in force till November 14.

A police official said on Wednesday the use of sky lanterns may cause danger to human life and safety due to "the situation prevailing in areas under the control of Mumbai Police".

Some checks must be put on flying lantern activities like its use, sale and storage in the city to prevent activities of anti-social elements, the order said.

Any person contravening this order shall be punishable under section 188 (Disobeying the order of public servant) of the Indian Penal Code, the official added.

