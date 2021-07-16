Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Mumbai rains Live: Dahisar area waterlogged due to heavy rainfall
Torrential downpour has been besieging the financial capital since Tuesday night
Torrential downpour has been besieging the financial capital since Tuesday night(Satish Bate/HT PHOTO)
Live

Mumbai rains Live: Dahisar area waterlogged due to heavy rainfall

  • Heavy rains have been lashing Mumbai since Tuesday night. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow category alert for Mumbai on Thursday and Friday, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places, and a green alert for Saturday and Sunday.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 16, 2021 09:45 AM IST

Heavy rainfall continued in Mumbai on Friday leaving many key parts of the city inundated. Commuters faced hassle as buses were diverted and trains were delayed on the harbour line due to water logging on the tracks. Torrential downpours have been besieging the financial capital since Tuesday night, and as per the regional meteorological department's prediction rains are set to last another 24 hours.

Follow all the updates here:

  • JUL 16, 2021 09:45 AM IST

    Mumbai's Dahisar area waterlogged due to heavy rainfall

  • JUL 16, 2021 09:31 AM IST

    Mumbai's Gandhi market area waterlogged following incessant rainfall

  • JUL 16, 2021 09:22 AM IST

    Heavy waterlogging in Sion railway station affects commuters

  • JUL 16, 2021 08:59 AM IST

    BEST Buses diverted due to waterlogging in low-lying areas

