Mumbai, Thane on orange alert; heavy rain to continue on Wednesday

Mumbai, Thane and Palghar districts began receiving moderate to heavy rains during the late evening on Tuesday, and are expected to continue receiving heavy showers through the day on Wednesday, as per the forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

In the three hours ending at 9:30 pm, many parts of the larger Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) had already seen between 20 to 40mm of rain, with the western and eastern suburbs seeing the most intense showers.

Mumbai and Thane have been placed under an orange category weather alert on Wednesday, indicating a high possibility of very heavy rain, while Palghar is placed under a red category alert, indicating chances of extremely heavy rainfall.

“Areas in Konkan and western Maharashtra that witnessed flooding in July are set to witness moderate to heavy rainfall until 8 September. This will be the first major rainfall event since the July floods, so brace for a possible impact due to landslides and dam discharges,” cautioned Akshay Deoras, an independent meteorologist and PhD researcher at the University of Reading, UK.

Officials say it will be a rough couple of days ahead for the region, with a low-pressure area (which formed over the Bay of Bengal) moving inland and exerting influence on rainfall in central India. The system, which was set to begin passing over Mumbai sometime after midnight on September 8, is expected to bring widespread heavy showers to the region early on September 8.

“There is also an east-west shear zone of easterly and westerly winds that will come into the vicinity of the low-pressure zone as it moves from Vidarbha toward the coast, and this will increase the intensity of rainfall over Mumbai,” said an official with the IMD’s regional forecasting centre in Mumbai.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also sounded an orange category weather alert for the Konkan districts of Raigad and Ratnagiri today, indicating a high possibility of very heavy rainfall in the region.

Parts of Konkan have been witnessing heavy rains for the last two days resulting in floods in several areas, including Chiplun in Ratnagiri district which witnessed devastating floods just over a month ago. The IMD had placed these districts under a red alert on Monday.

The IMD’s monitoring station in Harnai, Ratnagiri district recorded a staggering 368.4mm of rainfall in just 24 hours ending 8:30 am on September 7. The whole district recorded an average of 152.8mm of rain in the 24 hours ending 8:30 am on September 7, against the daily normal of 14mm, as per the rainfall information available with the IMD.

All of the Konkan districts recorded excess rainfall in the last 24 hours ending Tuesday morning.