Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area (NAINA) project, which has been mired in delays, is once again facing obstacles as local villagers have halted infrastructure work initiated by the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO). The villagers have demanded that their concerns be addressed before any development commences. NAINA project faces new hurdles as villagers demand compensation

The primary point of contention is the 60:40 land-sharing formula, under which CIDCO would receive 60% of the land while villagers retain 40% as developed land. Villagers are calling for this formula to be scrapped, instead advocating for land acquisition to occur with fair compensation and for development to follow the Unified Development Control and Promotion Regulations (UDCPR), which currently govern projects in the Mumbai Metropolitan Area.

Recently, when contractors and CIDCO officials arrived in Devad village in Panvel—a region falling under NAINA’s jurisdiction—local residents blocked them, asserting that no work would be allowed until their demands are met. “Our land is being taken without compensation,” said Vinod Waghmare, the sarpanch of Devad village. “We want development under UDCPR, which is implemented in the Mumbai Metropolitan Area.”

NAINA is a major urban development initiative that spans 225.59 square kilometres and initially covers 23 villages under 12 town planning schemes. It aims to transform a total of 94 villages around the Navi Mumbai International Airport into a modern, well-equipped city. However, until the demands of local stakeholders are resolved, progress on this ambitious project remains uncertain.

BJP MLA Prashant Thakur has said the project cannot go ahead until the apprehensions of the villagers are resolved, putting in question the future of the project once again.

While the project had been in limbo for over a decade, Vijay Singhal who took over as CIDCO managing director a few months has aggressively taken it up. CIDCO, the special planning authority (SPA) for NAINA, is undertaking around ₹6,600 crore worth of road network and allied infrastructure projects in the region. The works include construction of roads, bridges, vehicular underpasses, pedestrian underpasses, streetlights, footpaths, drains etc.

Six tenders of ₹2,550 crore for integrated development in Town Planning Schemes (TPS) 2-7, were commissioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi just before the code of conduct came into force. CIDCO has also called for additional tenders of around ₹3,500 cr in the remaining TPS 8-12.

The project affected people (PAPs) have for months been opposing the allotment of infrastructure work in the region and vowed to agitate if it is taken up without their demands being resolved. With tenders being allotted to both MVA and BJP leaders’ owned companies, PAPs have declared they will oppose their leaders too.

On Wednesday, as officials of the contractor awarded one of the projects, along with NAINA officials arrived in Devad village for inspection and pre-work survey, angry villagers made it clear that they will not allow work to happen until their demands are met. The officials had to return without any work, following the strong opposition.

“Planned development through NAINA should be accepted as it will provide quality infrastructure and services. However, if the villagers do not want it, there should be voting in the gram sabha to take a decision,” said Thakur. “Along with the NAINA area, rural areas should also get social amenities and public infrastructure.

Former BJP Raigad zilla parishad member Amit Jadhav said in addition to locals, villagers from nearby Pali and Vichumbe too rushed to Devad, to oppose the work.”

While CIDCO officials were not available for comment, Singhal had commented on the opposition to the work earlier saying, “Those opposing need to understand that land is more beneficial than money which does not last. Land prices will soar manifold due to the infrastructure and growth centres we have planned.