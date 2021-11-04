NGO takes up cleaning of streets in Kalyan this Diwali

While Diwali is all about cleaning our homes, decorating the house with lights and lanterns, an NGO from Kalyan took up the task of cleaning the streets of Kalyan on Thursday.

The Sahyog Samajik Sanstha from Kalyan (E) has taken up the task of cleaning the streets where garbage is dumped on a regular basis. On Thursday, three localities in Kalyan (E) were cleaned.

A team of 10-12 from the NGO jointly took up the cleaning work and followed it by decorating the area with paintings and placing metal murals of peacock and a deer to beautify the area and ensure that the dumping activity does not continue in the future.

“During the festival, we make sure our houses are cleaned and decorated. Like we clean our houses to welcome the festival, it is also necessary to keep our surroundings, which we use daily, clean. In Kalyan (E) there are several areas on the roadside where dumping activity is regular. Even if the garbage is lifted, the locals again dump waste and make the area unclean,” said Vijay Bhosle, founder of the NGO.

The NGO took up the cleaning work of five roads in Kalyan (E) namely the Cow Stable at Lakshmibaug, Saket Building Chinchpada, Model College, Seven Foot Road Buddha Vihar and Dr Bhujbal Clinic on Pune Link Road.

“We have placed a replica of deer and peacock at some spots to beautify the area and ensure people don’t dump waste again,” added Bhosle.