MUMBAI: The Bombay high court on Thursday granted anticipatory bail to a resident of Palghar who was accused of assaulting his uncle with a sickle and causing him grievous injuries over a property dispute. Palghar man attacked uncle over property dispute gets pre-arrest bail

The accused, Vijay Mokashi, had attacked his uncle in October, which led to a fractured finger and swelling on the scalp. His uncle lodged a complaint with the Wada police station. Fearing his arrest, Mokashi applied for anticipatory bail.

Harsharaj Jagtap, appearing for Mokashi, informed the court of a cross-FIR registered by the police against his uncle in 2018 for allegedly forcing Mokashi to consume a poisonous substance.

However, Prasanna Malshe, appearing for the police, opposed Mokashi’s pre-arrest bail, stated that the investigating officer had noted his uncle sustained fracture in his finger. In addition, he said, Mokashi had at least one criminal antecedent. The court, noting the cross-FIRs in the matter, stated that the doctor’s examination of Mokashi’s uncle revealed the grievous nature of his injuries, such as a local swelling on the scalp amongst other injuries. “This shows there was a scuffle between the parties,” the court recorded.

The court directed Mokashi to furnish a bond of ₹25,000 and remain present before investigating officer. Mokashi has also been externed from the Wada Police Station’s jurisdiction in Palghar.