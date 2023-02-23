PG docs to get Mumbai posting under 3-month district residency programme

Mumbai: Starting May, students pursuing MD-MS will be posted in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation-run peripheral, maternity hospitals and dispensaries under the National Medical Commission’s (NMC) district residency programme. HT Image

The NMC has mandated students pursuing MD-MS to undergo posting at a district hospital for three months. Under the programme, doctors pursuing postgraduate courses in the city’s government hospital will have to compulsorily serve city government, government aided and semi-aided hospitals, state health officials said.

The roadmap to roll out the district residency programme, which was announced in December 2022, in Mumbai was discussed in a special meeting of deans of medical colleges in the city at Sir JJ Group of Hospitals campus on Tuesday.

“We have identified secondary care centres in the city, which are equivalent to district hospitals. We have a list of MD-MS students who have to undergo the three-month posting. The students will be posted as per their speciality and demand,” Dr Pallavi Saple, dean of Sir JJ Group of Hospitals, who is also the nodal officer of the programme for the Mumbai district, said.

In the city, there are a total of 1,001 MD-MS students of 2021 batch, who will be divided for the entire year for the three-month posting.

“We have BMC’s peripheral hospitals, maternity hospitals, newly-started HBT clinics, police hospital where the forensic resident can be posted, BMC’s TB hospital and Leprosy hospital. We have asked the BMC to give us a list of facilities where there are specialists available to supervise the students,” Dr Saple said.

She added that they are also trying to get a software or an app that can help the students choose between the available facilities for the posting. “We have two months’ time. If we get the software, the student will have a choice for the posting too,” Dr Saple added.

These postings are likely to solve the earlier hesitancy raised by the resident doctors on the district residency programme.

“It is a good decision as there will be maximum utilisation of manpower. We have been insisting that the placement should be as per the speciality and infrastructure. If you are posting a gynaecology resident doctor in a rural hospital with no infrastructure, s/he will be wasted manpower,” Dr Pravin Dhage, president, Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (BMC Hospitals), said. He added that by posting resident doctors in city hospitals will solve the lack of manpower issues too.

Dr Vidya Thakur, chief medical superintendent of BMC’s peripheral hospitals, who was present at the meeting in JJ Hospital, said the programme will provide them extra manpower. “At any given time of the year, there will be 100-150 resident doctors who will be divided among our hospitals. We will get around two-three doctors in each faculty. We are not getting doctors for plain posts as everyone wants to go for post graduate. This programme will fill the gaps. We are making a list of facilities that see more work load. Accordingly, resident doctors can be posted there,” she said. Dr Thakur said they will be submitting the list of facilities for posting this week.