Rahul Gandhi calls electoral bonds an extortion racket by PM Modi

Electoral bonds are a means to extort money from corporate behemoths using pressure by the Central Bureau of Investigation, Enforcement Directorate, and income tax department, said senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday, in a fierce attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Thane , India - March ,15, 2024: Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra reached and chowk meetting in Wada in Palghar District and Rahul Gandhi met Supporters and farmers and tribe people and supporters,in Thane, in Mumbai, India, on, Friday, March,15, 2024. ( Praful Gangurde / HT Photo )

“The prime minister came up with a concept which he claimed to have been designed to clean Indian political financing. At the heart of it is the idea of electoral bonds. Now it turns out that it is a way of extorting money from India’s largest corporate companies. It is a way of intimidating corporates and forcing them to give money to the BJP against allotment of biggest contracts across the country,” Gandhi told reporters in Bhiwandi and claimed it was the world’s biggest extortion racket being run by the prime minister of India.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

That money was thus used to bring down governments in many states, including Maharashtra, he charged.

Read Here: What does Electoral Bond data published by the ECI tell us?

Gandhi’s allegations came a day after the Election Commission of India disclosed data on electoral bonds following directives issued by the Supreme Court.

He was in Bhiwandi as part of his Maharashtra leg of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra which will culminate at Shivaji Park in a rally on March 17.

There were some companies who had never donated money to the BJP, but soon after cases were registered against them either by the ED or the CBI, they paid money in the form of electoral bonds, he said.

“Dates are also available to see that money was paid to the BJP after receiving contracts from the Central government. The money was paid through shell companies.” the Wayanad MP said, adding every single company was aware of the extortion by the BJP but was scared and under pressure.

Read Here | Electoral bonds details: Bharti Airtel, Apollo, Lakshmi Mittal, Edelweiss, PVR, Sun Pharma among donors

To a question over Congress getting money through electoral bonds, Gandhi said none of the opposition parties are controlling the ED, CBI or any other investigation agencies. “None of the opposition parties are using Pegasus to bug phones of the people. None of the opposition parties are giving contracts for highways and defence. These are directly controlled by the PM and the BJP.”

The Congress leader warned that those involved in corrupt practices would face action once there was a change in government. “Action will be taken to such an extent that the corrupt practices will never recur in the country.”

When asked about him contesting elections from Amethi Lok Sabha constituency, he said, “The decision will be taken by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and the central election committee of the party. I will follow the party’s order.”