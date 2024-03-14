Election Commission publishes data on electoral bonds

The Election Commission of India published the data on electoral bonds on its website a day before the deadline. The data was published on the site as it was received from the State Bank of India on March 12. The SBI on Tuesday evening submitted the details of entities which purchased the now-scrapped electoral bonds and political parties which redeemed them. The Supreme Court gave the Election Commission time till 5pm on March 15 to publish these data on its site. Commission

The Supreme Court had on February 15 scrapped the Centre's electoral bonds scheme that allowed anonymous political fundi

ng, calling it "unconstitutional" and ordered disclosure by the EC of donors, the amount donated by them and recipients.

The SBI had sought time till June 30 for disclosure of the details. Its plea, however, was rejected by the apex court, and it asked the bank to submit all details to the Election Commission by the close of working hours on Tuesday.