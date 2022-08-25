Resident doctors upset over Covid-19 stipend disparity
Mumbai: Resident doctors of BYL Nair Hospital, one of the four tertiary care hospitals of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), have written to the hospital director requesting equal pay among all resident doctors in civic-run hospitals.
The resident doctors, who played a vital role during the pandemic, were paid ₹10,000 every month for Covid-19 work from May 2020. The Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) representative from Nair Hospital said this stipend was discontinued for resident doctors at Nair Hospital from January 2022.
“It has been more than six months since we have not received the incentive. We initially assumed that with Covid-19 cases dipping, the BMC had decided to stop the stipend. It was recently brought to our notice that resident doctors from KEM and Sion hospitals are still getting the stipend,” said Dr Chetankumar Adrat, MARD representative at Nair Hospital.
MARD representatives met the dean of Nair Hospital and the director of major civic hospitals twice this month and have now written to the dean demanding equal pay.
“During the pandemic, Nair Hospital was a dedicated Covid-19 facility. We still have a ward and are treating Covid-19 patients. We have a Covid-19 OPD too. Our Covid-19 work is more than the other hospitals and we work hard for the well-being of the patients. Therefore, we are wondering why this discrimination between us and resident doctors of other hospitals. All we are demanding is equal pay,” said Dr Adrat.
Dr Neelam Andrade, director, of major civic hospitals, said they are investigating the matter. “We will see to it that there is uniformity for all the resident doctors. There is not much Covid-19 work at present. Necessary steps will be taken,” she said.
Govt to brand fertiliser subsidy as PM scheme
The Union government has decided to brand the Centre's fertilizer subsidy programme as a prime minister's scheme, naming it as the “Pradhanmantri Bharatiya Janurvarak Pariyojana”, according to a notification by the fertilisers ministry on Wednesday, which HT has seen. Fertiliser companies will have to display the programme's new name prominently in their packaging. Under the federally subsidized programme, the Union government reimburses fertilizer companies for selling their products to cultivators at lower-than-market prices.
Man dies in police custody in Pune, family alleges foul play
A 29-year-old youth facing several criminal cases died in police custody, officials said on Wednesday as family of the deceased allege torture. Nagesh Ramdas Pawar, a resident of Jamkhed in Ahmednagar district and belonging to a denotified tribe who was arrested in robbery and dacoity case, allegedly died in police custody late on Tuesday when he was hospitalised at Sassoon General Hospital for treatment related to pneumonia.
HT education summit: Learning English as crucial as regional languages for success, says CM Baghel
New Delhi: The importance of regional language cannot be ignored in primary education, but learning English is equally crucial for success, Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday said at the Hindustan Times Education Summit 2022. He stressed that his government has published and distributed study materials in 16 regional languages and four languages from neighbouring states for primary education.
Short film on respiratory diseases by KEM Hospital
The KEM Hospital Research Centre Pune on Wednesday launched a short film to create awareness about respiratory diseases. The 15-minute film is financially supported by the NIHR Global Health Research Unit in Respiratory Health (RESPIRE) at the University of Edinburgh, UK. The film also sheds light on the important work done at the pulmonary rehabilitation centre at KEM Vadu. The film will help increase awareness about the disease and its diagnosis.
Chambal crosses danger mark, 38 villages affected in Agra rural belt
AGRA River Chambal crossed the danger mark in Pinahat area of Agra district on Wednesday and was flowing two metres above the danger level on Wednesday afternoon. Bah MLA Rani Pakshalika Singh and district magistrate of Agra reached Pinahat and supervised relief operations in this rural belt. At least 38 villages, having a population of about 20,000, are feared to be affected in Bah and Pinahat areas after release of water from Kota Barrage.
