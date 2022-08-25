Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Resident doctors upset over Covid-19 stipend disparity

Resident doctors upset over Covid-19 stipend disparity

mumbai news
Published on Aug 25, 2022 12:06 AM IST

Mumbai: Resident doctors of BYL Nair Hospital, one of the four tertiary care hospitals of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), have written to the hospital director requesting equal pay among all resident doctors in civic-run hospitals

Mumbai, India - August 04, 2021: A decorated main gate of BYL Nair Hospital during its centenary celebrations at Mumbai Central, in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, August 04, 2021. (Photo by Satish Bate/Hindustan Times) (Satish Bate/HT PHOTO)
Mumbai, India - August 04, 2021: A decorated main gate of BYL Nair Hospital during its centenary celebrations at Mumbai Central, in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, August 04, 2021. (Photo by Satish Bate/Hindustan Times) (Satish Bate/HT PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent

Mumbai: Resident doctors of BYL Nair Hospital, one of the four tertiary care hospitals of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), have written to the hospital director requesting equal pay among all resident doctors in civic-run hospitals.

The resident doctors, who played a vital role during the pandemic, were paid 10,000 every month for Covid-19 work from May 2020. The Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) representative from Nair Hospital said this stipend was discontinued for resident doctors at Nair Hospital from January 2022.

“It has been more than six months since we have not received the incentive. We initially assumed that with Covid-19 cases dipping, the BMC had decided to stop the stipend. It was recently brought to our notice that resident doctors from KEM and Sion hospitals are still getting the stipend,” said Dr Chetankumar Adrat, MARD representative at Nair Hospital.

MARD representatives met the dean of Nair Hospital and the director of major civic hospitals twice this month and have now written to the dean demanding equal pay.

“During the pandemic, Nair Hospital was a dedicated Covid-19 facility. We still have a ward and are treating Covid-19 patients. We have a Covid-19 OPD too. Our Covid-19 work is more than the other hospitals and we work hard for the well-being of the patients. Therefore, we are wondering why this discrimination between us and resident doctors of other hospitals. All we are demanding is equal pay,” said Dr Adrat.

Dr Neelam Andrade, director, of major civic hospitals, said they are investigating the matter. “We will see to it that there is uniformity for all the resident doctors. There is not much Covid-19 work at present. Necessary steps will be taken,” she said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Two-thirds of the area on the top half of a fertilizer bag will be used for the official branding of the subsidy programme as a prime minister’s scheme, according to new packaging standards. (HT Photo)

    Govt to brand fertiliser subsidy as PM scheme

    The Union government has decided to brand the Centre's fertilizer subsidy programme as a prime minister's scheme, naming it as the “Pradhanmantri Bharatiya Janurvarak Pariyojana”, according to a notification by the fertilisers ministry on Wednesday, which HT has seen. Fertiliser companies will have to display the programme's new name prominently in their packaging. Under the federally subsidized programme, the Union government reimburses fertilizer companies for selling their products to cultivators at lower-than-market prices.

  • A 29-year-old youth facing criminal cases died in police custody in Pune, officials said on Wednesday as family of the deceased allege torture. (Getty Images/iStockphoto (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

    Man dies in police custody in Pune, family alleges foul play

    A 29-year-old youth facing several criminal cases died in police custody, officials said on Wednesday as family of the deceased allege torture. Nagesh Ramdas Pawar, a resident of Jamkhed in Ahmednagar district and belonging to a denotified tribe who was arrested in robbery and dacoity case, allegedly died in police custody late on Tuesday when he was hospitalised at Sassoon General Hospital for treatment related to pneumonia.

  • Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel (PTI)

    HT education summit: Learning English as crucial as regional languages for success, says CM Baghel

    New Delhi: The importance of regional language cannot be ignored in primary education, but learning English is equally crucial for success, Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday said at the Hindustan Times Education Summit 2022. He stressed that his government has published and distributed study materials in 16 regional languages and four languages from neighbouring states for primary education.

  • The 15-minute film is financially supported by the NIHR Global Health Research Unit in Respiratory Health (RESPIRE) at the University of Edinburgh, UK. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTOs)

    Short film on respiratory diseases by KEM Hospital

    The KEM Hospital Research Centre Pune on Wednesday launched a short film to create awareness about respiratory diseases. The 15-minute film is financially supported by the NIHR Global Health Research Unit in Respiratory Health (RESPIRE) at the University of Edinburgh, UK. The film also sheds light on the important work done at the pulmonary rehabilitation centre at KEM Vadu. The film will help increase awareness about the disease and its diagnosis.

  • Bah MLA Rani Pakshalika Singh and district officials survey the flood in Pinahat. (HT)

    Chambal crosses danger mark, 38 villages affected in Agra rural belt

    AGRA River Chambal crossed the danger mark in Pinahat area of Agra district on Wednesday and was flowing two metres above the danger level on Wednesday afternoon. Bah MLA Rani Pakshalika Singh and district magistrate of Agra reached Pinahat and supervised relief operations in this rural belt. At least 38 villages, having a population of about 20,000, are feared to be affected in Bah and Pinahat areas after release of water from Kota Barrage.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 25, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out