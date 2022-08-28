Shivaji Park- the new battleground
Bal Thackeray, and later his son and Shiv Sena party president Uddhav Thackeray, also held public meetings at the grounds thereafter, forging an inextricable link with the Shivaji Park
Mumbai: The battle between the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena and the rival faction led by chief minister Eknath Shinde and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has now found a new battleground in Shivaji Park, a maidan located at the heart of the Sena bastion in Dadar.
Traditionally, the Shiv Sena holds its Dusshera rally in Shivaji Park. The party, born at the Ranade Road residence of Bal Thackeray on June 19, 1966, held its first public meeting in the maidan on Dusshera in October that year.
Bal Thackeray, and later his son and Shiv Sena party president Uddhav Thackeray, also held public meetings at the grounds thereafter, forging an inextricable link with the Shivaji Park.
Now, with the new government in place with a Shinde-led faction of Sena and the BJP in alliance, this could well change. The Sena is crying foul and alleges that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), currently administered by the state government, is yet to give it permission to hold its rally on October 5. Speculations are rife that Shinde, who is keen to project his faction as the “real” Sena, may hold his public meeting at the grounds as a way to cement his claim.
“The Shiv Sena has always held the Dusshera rally at Shivaji Park,” said Shiv Sena leader and Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray, adding that the BMC had not accepted their application to hold the public meeting. “We are constantly trying for the permission. But, this gaddar government (government of traitors) is a government that wants to supress (the political opposition),” he said.
Sada Sarvankar, rebel Shiv Sena MLA from Mahim, who is part of the Shinde faction, said: “I used to apply for the Dusshera rally permissions (as the local vibhag pramukh). Hence, the (BMC) administration may be waiting for my application. In the changed circumstances, someone else may have applied. They (the BMC) may be in a quandary about what can be done if I apply as the local MLA and vibhag pramukh. Hence, the permissions may have been delayed.”
Former Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar said that supressing the voice of the Shiv Sena will not be possible.
Deputy chief minister and home minister Devendra Fadnavis said: “Eknathrao Shinde is the leader of the Shiv Sena. I do not know what his party has decided or if they will hold the rally. I am also not aware if Uddhav Thackeray will hold the rally. As the home minister, I can only say that we will act as per the rules.”
A senior Shiv Sena leader said that they could prepare the Shivaji Park for the rally even they secured the necessary permissions a day or two before Dusshera.
-
Chandigarh | Denying membership costs principal secy health, CGHS 25k
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has penalised principal secretary, health and family welfare, and the central government health scheme through the additional director for not issuing membership to a judicial member of the Railway Claim Tribunal. Dutt said that the aforementioned acts amounted to deficiency of service and unfair trade practices. It also directed them to pay ₹10,000 as compensation for deficiency in services and unfair trade practice and pay ₹7,000 as litigation expenses.
-
When Rahul Sharma bowled out Sachin Tendulkar, only to be bowled over by the master blaster
When leg-spinner Rahul Sharma had dismissed legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar during an IPL game in 2011 playing for Pune Warriors, tall and lanky Rahul had caught attention with his leg-break. Tendulkar put in a word of praise for the Jalandhar-born spinner. People would compare him with India's most successful leg-spinner Anil Kumble and within months he bagged team India berth. A nagging back injury followed by a knee injury, further put Rahul's cricket career at stake.
-
EWS admissions at Chandigarh schools to go online for next academic session
The UT education department is planning to take the admission process for economically weaker section students online for the next academic session — the process for which will start this year in November. The move to take the admission process online is among several initiatives taken up by the UT education department in a bid to increase transparency. Attendance in government schools is also being uploaded online this session as part of the larger efforts.
-
Chandigarh best among UTs in solar power installations
City Beautiful has been rated the best among UTs in solar power installation and was awarded during a function organised by the Association of Renewable Energy Agencies of States, formed by the Union ministry of new and renewable energy, on its 8th Foundation Day Ceremony at Cochin, Kerala. Chandigarh renewable energy, science & technology promotion society (CREST) was also awarded for achieving the second highest renewable energy capacity as on March 31.
-
Bribe allegations: Panjab University initiates probe, transfers JE
Days after the Panjab University Field Workers Union wrote to the varsity, alleging corruption by a junior engineer, JE Lovish was transferred from the construction office pending an inquiry. PU registrar, YP Verma said, “The JE has been transferred from the construction office till the inquiry is complete.” The union had requested for the transfer of the JE and action against him.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics