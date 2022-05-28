Mumbai man duped of ₹1.57 crore in cryptocurrency mining fraud
Mumbai: A 36-year-old Malabar Hill resident has been duped of ₹1.57 crore in fraudulent cryptocurrency investment. The accused used a fake website to trap him in the investment scheme. Malabar Hill police have registered a case.
In October 2021, the complainant, a resident of Nepean Sea Road, Malabar Hill befriended the accused over the internet. After a few days, the accused started messaging him about crypto mining.
“The accused informed the complainant that he can make huge money by investing in machinery for mining of cryptocurrency through the website ‘USD Miner.’”
The accused also informed him about multiple schemes to avail the profit. The complainant liked the scheme and decided to invest money. Since October 2021 the complainant invested 2.83 lakh Australian dollars (equivalent to ₹1.53 crore),” said a police officer.
The complainant kept on investing more and more money on the instructions of the accused person as he was seeing profit being credited to his virtual wallet. But whenever he tried to withdraw from the wallet, the accused would discourage him from doing so, in order to ensure that the fraud lasted longer, the officer added.
Early this month, the complainant suspected some foul play, as the accused was repeatedly trying to dissuade him from withdrawing money. Smelling a rat, the complainant asked the accused for a full refund of his money but thereafter found that the accused had switched off his phone.
The complainant then made an inquiry about the website and discovered that it was a fake one. He then approached the police and lodged a complaint. Acting on his complaint, we have registered an FIR on Thursday against an unidentified person under relevant sections of IPC and IT Act, said inspector Mangesh Mohod of Malabar hill police station.
Police have written to the service provider and concerned bank, seeking more details of the bogus website and the beneficiary bank accounts in which fraudulently obtained money was transferred.
Excise dept seizes 1,944 bottles of foreign liquor
Bhiwandi The flying squads of the state excise and Bhiwandi Crime Branch have confiscated a tempo carrying around 1,944 bottles of foreign liquor worth ₹8.74 lakh to Bhiwandi for sale, said the police. On being questioned with the accused, police found that they tried to save excise taxes and entered Bhiwandi from Daman city. Based on a tip-off, the flying squad of the excise department alerted the Bhiwandi crime branch.
Covid: Maha reports first cases of BA.4, BA.5 subvariants of Omicron in Pune
Maharashtra on Saturday reported its first cases of the Covid-19 infection with BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of the Omicron strain of the virus in at least seven cases in Pune. News agency ANI, citing a health department report on whole genomic sequencing, said four patients of BA.4 variants and three patients of BA.5 variants were detected in Pune. Experts said high transmissibility should not worry as much as higher hospitalisation rates and deaths.
113 Navi Mumbai auto drivers penalised for refusing to ply by meter
Navi Mumbai Following various complaints by commuters about auto rickshaws not plying by the meter in some parts of Navi Mumbai, the Vashi Regional Transport Office conducted a special drive and penalised 113 auto drivers in two days. The drive was conducted at Nerul, Vashi, Karawe village and D Mart sector 48, Seawood and the cops collected a fine of ₹1.97 lakh.
Noida man, 2 friends arrested for ‘dangerous’ bike stunt
Days after the Noida Police arrested a youth who performed 'Ajay Devgn-like' vehicle stunts on a busy road in the city, the force said on Saturday it arrested three youngsters, this time in connection with a motorcycle stunt. In the said incident, the rider rode the bike lying prone on the vehicle, while his two friends filmed the act. The stunt of balancing oneself between two moving vehicles was popularised by Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn.
3 of Ambala family consume poison, one succumbs, two battling for life
Three members of a family in Ambala allegedly consumed a poisonous substance, leaving a 65-year-old man dead and the two others hospitalised, police said on Saturday. Also read: Who are Vikramjeet Singh Sahni, Balbir Singh Seechewal ― AAP Punjab's Rajya Sabha picks The condition of the 58-year-old wife and 34-year-old son of the local grocery merchant is said to be critical. “The reason behind the death will be clear after the autopsy,” he said.
