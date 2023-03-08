State bans sale, use of Chinese manja for kite flying

Mumbai: Terming them dangerous for people, birds, animals and the environment, the Maharashtra government has decided to ban kite flying threads commonly known as ‘Chinese manja’ or ‘Chinese dor’ across the state with immediate effect. HT Image

The ban applies to a variety of threads that are made of nylon, synthetic or any other thread that are coated with finely crushed glass, metal or other sharp objects. It has also prohibited the sale, production, storage, supply and use of these threads.

A notification to this effect was issued by the state environment and climate change department (ECCD) on March 1.

The state government is of the view that such threads cause fatal injuries to birds and human beings. Being non-biodegradable, they also damage the environment by blocking sewers, drainage systems, streams and suffocating animals to death if consumed. There have been several instances of two-wheeler riders suffering injuries due to the manja. Birds too have been falling victim to the dangerous thread.

The state government has allowed only cotton threads for kite flying that are free from any sharp metal or glass or components or adhesives or thread strengthening material, the environment officials said.

“There shall be prohibition on the sale, production, storage, supply and use of nylon or synthetic or any other such thread coated with finely crushed glass, metal, or any other sharp objects, including threads commonly known as ‘Chinese manja’ or ‘Chinese dor’, in the State of Maharashtra,” the notification read.

“Only a cotton thread, free from any sharp metal or glass or components or adhesives or thread strengthening material, shall be allowed, for kite flying,” the notification stated.

The cheap, Chinese manjas are a preferred choice for kite-flyers during festivals such as Makar Sankranti and Independence Day when they indulge in aerial duels and try to bring down each other’s kites.

Every year, the media report dozens of deaths and injuries caused by the high-flying duels, mainly of children and motorcyclists whose throats are sometimes cut by the string. On the last Makar Sankranti, 47-year-old Sanjay Hazare while riding a motorbike was killed after his throat was slit by the nylon string of a kite in Bhiwandi in Thane district on January 15. The nylon string got entangled around his neck and slit his throat, he lost his balance and fell from the bike and died on the spot.

The notification issued by the ECCD also referred to a one-year ban on such threads imposed by the National Green Tribunal in December 2016 citing the same reasons.

The environmentalists have appreciated the decision. BN Kumar, environmental activist and director of Natconnect Foundation, said that it is a welcoming decision. “It is a good decision. The state government should have done this earlier as we can see so many accidents leading to death of birds and human beings as well but it is always better late than never.”

