 State orders all cities, districts to chalk out climate action plan | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jul 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

State orders all cities, districts to chalk out climate action plan

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 27, 2024 06:52 AM IST

The state has decided to prepare climate action plans for all cities and districts. As per an order issued on Thursday, the day Pune and its surrounding areas were hit by floods, climate action cells would be set up in every city and district to prepare such a plan and ensure its implementation

MUMBAI: Amid the rising flood-like situations in both the urban and rural areas due to torrential rains, the state government has decided to prepare climate action plans for all cities and districts of the state. As per an order issued on Thursday, the day Pune and its surrounding areas were hit by floods, climate action cells would be set up in every city and district to prepare such a plan and ensure its implementation.

HT Image
HT Image

Maharashtra has 43 cities with population over 1 lakh, which are covered under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT). To reduce carbon emission, cities like Mumbai, Solapur, Nashik, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar had prepared climate action plans. To prepare such action plans for all cities in the state, the government issued an order on Thursday to this effect.

“City Climate Action Cell, District Climate Action Cell and Divisional Climate Action Cell will be set up in the state to prepare climate action plans in respective areas of jurisdiction,” states the order issued by the environmental and climate change department. As per the order, municipal commissioner or chief executive officer of municipality or city council will be chairman of the City Climate Action Cell, with town planner and environmental experts as members. Whereas, in the District Climate Action Cell, the district collector would be the chairman.

“These climate action cells will prepare the action plans for the areas under their jurisdiction, ensure the implementation of the plans, and implement the decarbonisation roadmap. District cells will prepare their plan excluding the city areas in their areas as the city cells will prepare for the cities,” states the order.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Mumbai / State orders all cities, districts to chalk out climate action plan
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On