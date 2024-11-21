MUMBAI: The Anti Extortion Cell (AEC) of the crime branch has arrested two accused from Chennai in a ₹96 lakh cheating case involving a Ghatkopar-based businessman. The accused duped him of the amount on the pretext of helping him get a loan of ₹20 crore at a lower rate of interest. However, after taking the money, they could not provide the loan to the complainant. Two arrested for duping Ghatkopar bizman of ₹ 96L

The arrested accused - identified as VM Mohammed Dawood alias Satish Sriram alias Satwik Chandrasekhar, 32, and Thiru Vijayakumar alias Viji alias Kumar alias Ganapathi Vijayakumar, 47, - are both residents of Chennai.

Police officers said Dawood is the main accused in the case in which the police had earlier arrested three persons, identified as Karthik Ravikumar alias R Karthik alias Kishore Srinivasan, 33, in December 2023, and Vicky Durairaj Nayker, 27, in January 2024, and Sriram alias Narasimhan Ramdas, 44, in February this year. The trio is in judicial custody.

Two more suspects - Syed Mazhar and Mohammad Irfan Jafar - are still at large, said a police officer. He added that 15 cases are registered against the accused in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai and Jharkhand.

Dawood and Thiru were produced in court on Thursday and remanded to police custody till November 28.

According to police, the 48-year-old complainant is in software business and has an office in Phoenix Market City, Kurla West. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, he required a loan to run his firm, when he came in contact with one Kamlesh K through a social media app.

Kamlesh introduced him to the other accused, who claimed they were in the gold business and also finance businesses. The accused visited the complainant’s office, collected and verified the documents for loan. Initially, the loan amount was fixed at ₹50 crore, but later the amount was reduced to ₹20 crore, and the brokerage amount was calculated at ₹98 lakh which the accused asked him to pay through Demand Draft (DD), said the police officer.

The incident occurred between August 11 to September 3 in 2021. The complainant visited the Chennai office of the accused and gave two DDs of ₹50 lakh and ₹46 lakh and additionally paid ₹2 lakh in cash,

After encashing the DDs, the accused transferred the money into their own bank accounts, said police inspector Sudhir Jadhav of the AEC. The main accused VM Mohammad Dawood initially gave several excuses that someone died in his family due to which the loan amount was getting delayed but later stopped accepting the complainant’s calls and changed his mobile numbers.

The complainant then approached the Ghatkopar police and based on his complaint a case was registered under sections 406, 420, 120(b), 34 of the Indian Penal Code against the accused. The case was transferred to the AEC for investigation.