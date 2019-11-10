Muslims cancel Juloos-e-Mohammadi

cities

Updated: Nov 10, 2019 22:11 IST

The Muslim community on Sunday did not take out Juloos-e -Mohammadi to mark the birthday of Prophet Mohammad in Ayodhya. It is for the first time that the event has been cancelled here. According to Muslim organisations, the event was cancelled as a precautionary measure to avoid any untoward incident after the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya dispute. Otherwsie, every year, the Anjuman Tabligh Ahlesunnat Masjid Kotha Parcha takes out a grand Juloos-e-Mohammadi to mark the occasion. The district administration made all efforts to make sure that Juloos-e- Mohammadi was taken out this time too but to no avail.

FORMER IPS OFFICER ANNOUNCES ₹10 CRORE FOR TRUST

Kishore Kunal, former chairman of the Bihar Dharmada Board and founder secretary of Mahavir Trust, Patna, on Sunday announced to give Rs 10 crore (Rs 100 million) for construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Kunal, who is also a former IPS officer and the present secretary of the Nikhil Tirth Vikas Samiti, stated that Rs 2 crore (Rs 20 million) every year will be given to the proposed Trust to be constituted by the Centre for construction of the Ram temple. Kunal said the amount will be released for five years.Even if the temple is constructed in less than five years then the Samiti will give Rs 10 crore to the Trust.