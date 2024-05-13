 Nine flights diverted from Bengaluru to Chennai after heavy rains - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, May 13, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Nine flights diverted from Bengaluru to Chennai after heavy rains

ByHT News Desk
May 13, 2024 09:45 AM IST

However, post midnight, the regular operations were resumed at Kempegowda International Airport.

The intense rains continued in Bengaluru on Sunday, and flight operations were disrupted at Kempegowda International Airport. Nine flights were diverted to Chennai from Bengaluru airport on Sunday due to bad weather conditions in the tech capital, reported Money Control.

Nine flights diverted from Bengaluru to Chennai after heavy rains
Nine flights diverted from Bengaluru to Chennai after heavy rains

According to the report, an Akasa Air flight from Mumbai (QP1341), a Vistara flight from Delhi (UK 807), an Air Asia flight from Guwahati (I5821), an Air India flight from Mumbai (AI 585), an Alliance Air flight from Goa (9I548) were among the diverted domestic flights from Bengaluru.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Also Read - Five-year-old boy killed after teenager runs car over him in Bengaluru: Reports

The international flights that faced the diversion were Thai Lion Air aircraft from Bangkok (SL 216), an Air France flight from Paris (AF 194), Thai flight from Bangkok (TG 325), and a KLM plane from Amsterdam (KL 879).

However, post midnight, the regular operations were resumed at Kempegowda International Airport.

Terminal 2 of Bengaluru airport made headlines last week after it saw water leakages and massive rain in Bengaluru’s Devanahalli. Bengaluru is likely to see light to moderate rains over the next few days in parts of the city, and a yellow alert has already been issued until today. Many trees were uprooted across the city and waterlogging continues to bother the commuters in Bengaluru.

As many travel to work on Monday morning, the traffic police advised bikers to be careful while travelling on the wet roads. Air passengers are also asked to stay alert to announcements made by the airlines about delays, diversions, and cancellations of flights.

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Cities / Nine flights diverted from Bengaluru to Chennai after heavy rains

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On