The intense rains continued in Bengaluru on Sunday, and flight operations were disrupted at Kempegowda International Airport. Nine flights were diverted to Chennai from Bengaluru airport on Sunday due to bad weather conditions in the tech capital, reported Money Control. Nine flights diverted from Bengaluru to Chennai after heavy rains

According to the report, an Akasa Air flight from Mumbai (QP1341), a Vistara flight from Delhi (UK 807), an Air Asia flight from Guwahati (I5821), an Air India flight from Mumbai (AI 585), an Alliance Air flight from Goa (9I548) were among the diverted domestic flights from Bengaluru.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Also Read - Five-year-old boy killed after teenager runs car over him in Bengaluru: Reports

The international flights that faced the diversion were Thai Lion Air aircraft from Bangkok (SL 216), an Air France flight from Paris (AF 194), Thai flight from Bangkok (TG 325), and a KLM plane from Amsterdam (KL 879).

However, post midnight, the regular operations were resumed at Kempegowda International Airport.

Terminal 2 of Bengaluru airport made headlines last week after it saw water leakages and massive rain in Bengaluru’s Devanahalli. Bengaluru is likely to see light to moderate rains over the next few days in parts of the city, and a yellow alert has already been issued until today. Many trees were uprooted across the city and waterlogging continues to bother the commuters in Bengaluru.

As many travel to work on Monday morning, the traffic police advised bikers to be careful while travelling on the wet roads. Air passengers are also asked to stay alert to announcements made by the airlines about delays, diversions, and cancellations of flights.