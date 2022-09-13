Automated waste treatment facility becomes operational in Greater Noida

The automated waste plant at Greater Noida’s integrated Industrial Township became operational today after it was inaugurated by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday. The facility connects all manufacturing units to collect, segregate and treat waste.

“We have provided waste collection points at each industrial plot which are connected with the automated waste plant via pipes. We have separate pipes and collection points for dry and wet waste. The plant has the capacity to segregate and recycle waste,” said Surendra Singh, chief executive officer, Greater Noida authority. “We will also produce methane gas at the plant that can be used to produce electricity for the township. We will not discharge any kinds of waste into the soil with the help of this plant,” he added.

The authority has also set up a sewage treatment plant (STP) to treat the waste-water and recycle the same, officials said. “This township is first of its kind and will work on plug and play mode. This means a company can begging operations right after allotment as basic facilities, including drainage, sewage, waste management, and roads are already laid out,” Singh informed.

Six manufacturing units have set up their plants in this township so far. These units have made an investment of around ₹3,700 crore, officials said. The township will attract a total investment of around ₹33,000 crore once all the plots are sold. Out of the township’s 335 hectares, 40.78 hectares are reserved for the development of a green belt. The township will have six dedicated ambient air quality monitoring stations to provide instant updates on air pollution.

The Industrial Township is part of the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC) being developed by Mumbai-based developer Shapoorji Pallonji. It is located around 40 km away from the Noida International Airport site in Jewar. The DMIC, which consists of large industrial townships, is being developed along a 1,483-km rail route from Maicha in Greater Noida to Jawaharlal Nehru Port in Mumbai.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON