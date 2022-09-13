Automated waste treatment facility becomes operational in Greater Noida
The automated waste plant at Greater Noida’s integrated Industrial Township became operational today after it was inaugurated by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday. The facility connects all manufacturing units to collect, segregate and treat waste.
“We have provided waste collection points at each industrial plot which are connected with the automated waste plant via pipes. We have separate pipes and collection points for dry and wet waste. The plant has the capacity to segregate and recycle waste,” said Surendra Singh, chief executive officer, Greater Noida authority. “We will also produce methane gas at the plant that can be used to produce electricity for the township. We will not discharge any kinds of waste into the soil with the help of this plant,” he added.
The authority has also set up a sewage treatment plant (STP) to treat the waste-water and recycle the same, officials said. “This township is first of its kind and will work on plug and play mode. This means a company can begging operations right after allotment as basic facilities, including drainage, sewage, waste management, and roads are already laid out,” Singh informed.
Six manufacturing units have set up their plants in this township so far. These units have made an investment of around ₹3,700 crore, officials said. The township will attract a total investment of around ₹33,000 crore once all the plots are sold. Out of the township’s 335 hectares, 40.78 hectares are reserved for the development of a green belt. The township will have six dedicated ambient air quality monitoring stations to provide instant updates on air pollution.
The Industrial Township is part of the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC) being developed by Mumbai-based developer Shapoorji Pallonji. It is located around 40 km away from the Noida International Airport site in Jewar. The DMIC, which consists of large industrial townships, is being developed along a 1,483-km rail route from Maicha in Greater Noida to Jawaharlal Nehru Port in Mumbai.
After two-year break, Ramlila festivities to make a grand comeback to Red Fort lawns
Ramlia celebrations are all set to make a comeback on a grand scale this year, after two years of subdued festivities on account of the Covid-19 pandemic. Luv Kush Ramlila organising committees across the city have already started preparations for celebrations that will kick off by the end of the month and end on Dussehra on October 5. While several known political faces are regular actors in Luv Kush Ramlila, new entrants will mark their presence this year.
U.P.: Limited jobs for women at govt employment fairs in Prayagraj
Employment fairs being organised by the regional employment office, Prayagraj, seem to be failing to provide adequate job opportunities to the fairer sex. Records of the regional employment office show that since April 2022, 11 job fairs have been organised in Prayagraj in which 4,426 unemployed people with qualifications ranging from high school to ITI diploma have succeeded in bagging jobs. Even officials of the regional employment office, Prayagraj, say so.
K’taka introduces quota for ‘male third gender’ in police constable recruitment
In a first for the state, the Karnataka government has announced reservation for 'male third gender' in recruitment to the state armed forces. State home minister Araga Jnanendra on Tuesday said the process to recruit constables to fill 3,484 posts in the Karnataka Armed Forces has started. “For the first time in the state, 79 posts have been reserved for the 'male third gender',” he said. Transgender activists hailed the move to provide quota.
Woman cyclist molested in Noida’s Sector 52
A woman cyclist was allegedly molested and pushed by an unidentified commuter on a two-wheeler near Sector 52 in Noida on Tuesday morning. The 35-year-old woman, a resident of Sector 117, said that the incident took place around 5am when she was on her regular cycling route along with six other women cyclists. The women riders stopped a police response vehicle passing by the area and narrated their ordeal.
Prescription drugs, a cheaper way to get high, a big draw on black market
In June, a chemist from Bandra reached his store earlier than usual and found a parcel containing bottles of cough syrup. Criminals order such medicines in the name of chemists and later sell them on the black market to those who cannot afford synthetic drugs like cocaine, heroin, mephedrone, or even street smack but want their daily fix somehow. The buyers then pose as representatives or employees of the medical store and receive the delivery.
