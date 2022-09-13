CM Adityanath directs Noida, Greater Noida and Yeida to fund GB University
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath cleared the air over funding of Gautam Buddha University (GBU) in Greater Noida by ordering that all the three authorities — Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) — will pool in funds to run the university. The decision was taken at a review meeting on Sunday evening.
The chief minister also holds the post of ex-officio chancellor of the university.
“This was the first time that a meeting was held with the ex-officio chancellor of the university and it was held on a positive note. GBU vice-chancellor Professor RK Sinha gave a presentation to the chief minister about the university’s goals, issues and future prospects. He was enlightened about the problems being faced by the university due to severe lack of funding since the last couple of years,” said Dr Vishwas Tripathi, GBU registrar.
The meeting was also attended by state cabinet minister Nand Gopal ‘Nandi’, the chief executive officers (CEOs) of all the three authorities, Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate and other top officials of the university.
The GBU came into existence in 2008 and is spread over 455 acres. The varsity has 4,500 students and 500 faculty members, including 250 guest faculties. The Noida authority and Greater Noida authority have been funding the university since it started operation.
“Both the authorities were funding ₹10 crore each annually to the university but during the Covid-19 pandemic period, the funding was stopped as they cited a financial crunch. Now, the chief minister has directed the two authorities to resume funding. He has also directed Yeida to contribute to the funding of the university,” Dr Tripathi added.
Dr RK Gupta, regional director of higher education, (Meerut division) said, “Official directives from the UP government to all the three authorities regarding the matter discussed by the chief minister will be issued to the three CEOs soon”.
Dr Tripathi informed that chief minister Adityanath also discussed measures to make GBU an international centre for Buddhist Studies.
Guests, staff evacuated from Gurugram hotel after bomb hoax call
At least 700 guests and staff were evacuated from a prominent hotel in Gurugram's Sector-24 after a bomb hoax call at 11.45am on Tuesday. Police said the caller was traced and found to be suffering from a mental condition and undergoing treatment at a private hospital. “The suspect is around 24,” said the Gurugram Police's public relation officer, Subhash Boken. Assistant police commissioner Vikas Kaushik said sniffer dogs and bomb detection experts were pressed into action.
Karnataka to enforce Prohibition of Cow Slaughter Act soon
The Karnataka government is chalking out an idea of training police sub-inspector level officers to prevent animal cruelty and to enforce the Prohibition of Cow Slaughter Act. Minister Prabhu Chavan conducted a meeting with the Karnataka Animal Welfare Board at Pasupalana Bhavan in Hebbal, Bengaluru on Monday. All officers and veterinarians of the department are working hard to prevent cow slaughter. On the same occasion, Minister Prabhu Chavan congratulated the new members.
Two agencies engaged for e-waste management in Ghaziabad city
The Ghaziabad municipal corporation has engaged two private agencies to collect and properly dispose of electronic waste (E-waste) from households in 100 residential wards, in accordance with provisions of the E-waste Management Rules. Ghaziabad city had no provision for the collection and scientific disposal of E-waste so far. City health officer, Mithilesh Kumar added that there is no estimation of E-waste generation in the city available with the corporation.
Ludhiana Akali leader, supporters create ruckus at police station, held
Shiromani Akali Dal Ludhiana district vice-president Vipan Sood Kaka along with his supporters damaged windowpanes at police station division number 5 and misbehaved with police personnel after he was issued a challan for wrong parking on Monday night. The SHO division number 5 police station, Inspector Jasbir Singh, issued a challan to him for wrong parking. Sood called up his supporters and asked them to reach the police station.
Chief minister Adityanath asks Noida authority to enforce ban on plastic effectively
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday asked the Noida authority to effectively enforce the ban on plastic bags with the help of technology. He inspected the integrated command control centre in Sector 94 where police oversee the enforcement of traffic rules and safety measures. The CM also inspected the waste management and health department control room. Adityanath reached Sector 94 at around 3pm and stayed at the facility for 10 minutes.
