FIR against 650 farmers for locking Noida authority’s gates last month

Over 650 farmers who protested and locked the gates of Noida authority office in Sector 6 last month have been booked by the police on charges of rioting, attempt to murder, and obstructing and assaulting a public servant on duty, among others, senior police officers in the know of the development said on Wednesday, adding that no arrest has been made as yet. The protest took place on January 18 and the FIR was registered on January 23, on a complaint by a junior engineer of Noida authority, police said on Wednesday. (HT Archive)

The protest took place on January 18 and the FIR was registered on January 23, on a complaint by a junior engineer of Noida authority, they said.

Farmers in Noida, who have been on a protest since last December 18, demanding hiked land compensation and better rehabilitation facilities, had locked one of the gates of the authority’s main administrative building, thereby disrupting the movement of vehicles 6 and also partially affecting official work.

The FIR (accessed by HT on Wednesday) is registered against 46 identified people, including farmer leader Sukhbir Khalifa, and 600-700 unidentified people.

The complainant has alleged that some unidentified persons from the protesting group manhandled him and also tried to strangle him.

“The official further said that it was the police force present at the spot that saved him from being hurt. We have registered an FIR on the basis of this complaint under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntary causing hurt), 353 (assault on public servant), 147, 148 (related to rioting), 152 (assaulting or obstructing public servant), 153-A (promoting enmity between groups ), 504, 506 (related to criminal intimidation and intentional insult), and 34, 120B (common intention and criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code, as well as under relevant sections of Criminal Law (Ammendment) Act and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, “ said Dhravbhushan Dubey, in charge of Phase-1 police station, Noida.

Khalifa said farmers will continue with their protests. “No matter how many cases are registered against us to intimidate us, we will continue to protest. Allegations of strangulation and manhandling the official are false,” he said.

Lokesh M, chief executive officer of Noida authority, did not respond to calls and messages seeking his comment on the matter, despite repeated attempts.