G Noida: FDA shuts eatery as residents fall ill after eating momos

GREATER NOIDA: The food and drugs administration (FDA), Gautam Budh Nagar, has swung into action against a Greater Noida’s Tech Zone 4-located eatery after it allegedly served ‘tainted’ food item to residents from different high-rise societies in the city last week. Residents, however, claimed over a dozen people, including children, fell victim to that food and some of them had to be even rushed to hospitals after showing symptoms of food poisoning. (HT Photo)

Officials said on Monday that they ordered shutting down of the eatery until further notice after an information about three people falling ill after consuming ‘momos’ at an eating joint came to the fore.

Samples of the vegetarian and non-vegetarian food items collected from the eatery have been sent for quality assessment, and a report is awaited, the officials said.

Meanwhile, the laboratory reports of the food samples are expected in a month’s time.

According to assistant commissioner, food and drugs department (Gautam Budh Nagar district), Archana Dheeran, it came to the department’s notice last week that three people from a Greater Noida residential society had taken ill after they allegedly consumed ‘momos’ at a food joint in Tech Zone 4 area in Greater Noida.

“Inspections were conducted at the eatery on Saturday (May 25), and samples of the food items including vegetarian and non-vegetarian have been sent to Lucknow [laboratory] for quality assessment,” the officer told HT on Monday.

During inspections, the food joint was found to be lacking cleanliness and subsequently, an order was issued to shut it until further orders. Reports of the food samples are currently awaited, she shared.

The officer informed that as per the provisions, if the food quality is found to be substandard or unsafe for consumption, relevant action will be taken against the shop owner under the Food safety and Standards Act, 2006.

“Depending upon the report, a fine ranging from ₹200,000 to ₹10,00,000 may also be levied while there is also provision for life imprisonment, in case, where the food is found to be unsafe for consumption,” Dheeran informed.

Residents, meanwhile, alleged that over a dozen people fell victim to the ‘tainted’ momos.

“Several residents, including five to six children and multiple members of a single family, fell ill after eating at a local food joint here,” said Pawan Kumar, a resident of Saviour Greenarch society.

Anupam Yadav, a resident of Saviour Greenarch, said his kids and wife had to be hospitalised.

“My wife and two children had to be rushed to Yatharth hospital last week after they showed symptoms of food poisoning including diarrhoea. They were given necessary treatment, yet they are feeling weak and staying at home,” said Anupam Yadav, resident, Saviour Greenarch.

Rakesh (single name) of Cherry County said that his family ate “veg momos at the food joint on May 20, and all of them fell ill” on the next day.

Meanwhile, officials maintained only three people developing health problems came to their notice.

“We have also verified the numbers with hospital authorities. Of the three patients, one was admitted in Sarvodaya hospital and other two were admitted in Navin hospital. The patients are stable,” said the assistant commissioner (FDA).