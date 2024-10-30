Ghaziabad: Day after violence, lawyers go on indefinite strike, demand action against cops

A day after a group of lawyers clashed with baton-wielding police and torched a police post inside the Ghaziabad district court complex, the lawyers of the Ghaziabad bar association held a detailed meeting on Wednesday and decided to go on an indefinite strike demanding action against a judge and the police officers involved. Lawyers said their strike will continue until their demands are met. The courts are currently closed for Diwali break till November 3. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The police said that they have registered two FIRs against lawyers and others for allegedly resorting to violence at the district court complex.

According to police, the violence erupted after a judge called in the police to remove a group of protesting lawyers during a bail hearing.

The police resorted to a lathi charge on lawyers inside the court of the district judge and the agitated lawyers allegedly vandalised and torched a police post in the court complex on Tuesday.

The Ghaziabad bar association said they held a meeting with the members and have decided to go on an indefinite strike.

“We demand action against the judge and also against police officers who resorted to a lathicharge on lawyers in the courtroom. We also demand a compensation of ₹2 lakh for each of the injured lawyers. About a dozen of our lawyers suffered injuries as a result of the lathicharge,” said Deepak Sharma, president, Ghaziabad bar association.

The court is now closed for Diwali holidays till November 3.

The police after the incidents on Tuesday registered two FIRs. The first FIR was lodged on a complaint by court officials against three named lawyers and 40-50 unidentified persons.

This was lodged for allegedly obstructing the judicial work, damaging court property and also vandalising the police post and setting it afire.

The second FIR was registered alleging that lawyers resorted to stone-pelting at the police force and also setting afire items at the police post. The FIR also states that several policemen sustained injuries in the clash.

“We have registered two FIRs in connection with the violence at the court complex. We are taking the help of CCTV footage and statements of witnesses. The investigation is on,” said Rajesh Kumar, deputy commissioner of police (city).

Both the FIRs were registered at Kavi Nagar police station.

The lawyers also shared a communication of the bar council of Uttar Pradesh in which the act of violence against the lawyers was condemned and a five-member team from the council was formed to inquire into the role of erring officials and decided the further course of action.