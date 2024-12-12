Man stabbed to death by two inmates at de-addiction centre in Greater Noida

A 27-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by two people at a private de-addiction centre in Dadri locality of Greater Noida early Thursday morning, said senior police officers, adding that the two suspects have been arrested. After the murder was discovered, the workers of the centre locked the suspects inside the room and alerted the police. (Representational image)

The deceased was identified as Arvind, who went by a single name and resided in Junpat, Greater Noida, said Arvind Kumar, station house officer, Dadri.

“On Thursday, around 3.30am, Arvind was sleeping in his room at the de-addiction centre, when two men, who were also there for being treated for substance abuse, approached him and stabbed him four to five times in the neck, abdomen, and back,” said a senior police officer, who is part of the investigation, asking not to be named.

“When Arvind shouted for help, the security guard, who was outside the centre, rushed in and was shocked to find that two assaulting Arvind. He immediately alerted the manager of the centre and rushed the injured man to a nearby private hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival,” said the SHO.

“We received information about the incident on the emergency helpline number from the employees of the centre. During the preliminary investigation, it was revealed that suspects Mohit Rawal, 24, who was taking treatment since the past two months, and Lucky, 25, who was admitted there since the past three months, bore a grudge against Arvind.”

A drug de-addiction employee, who did not wish to be identified, said, “Around five months ago, Arvind was admitted to the centre as a patient, but after successfully completing treatment, he was made the warden of our centre. Arvind started behaving in a dictatorial manner, and started assigning cleaning and cooking chores to Lucky and Rawal. This angered the duo.”

“Around two months ago, Arvind left the job and returned to his home. He started using drugs again and was readmitted at our centre on December 6. On Friday night, around 3.30am, Rawal and Lucky covered the CCTV camera in their room and committed the crime,” said the employee.

The de-addiction centre is under CCTV camera surveillance, and currently there are 22 people undergoing treatment. “At the time of the incident, seven people were sleeping in the room. After the murder was discovered, the workers of the centre locked the suspects inside the room and alerted the police,” said a police officer, adding that a case under Section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered against the suspects and further investigation is underway.