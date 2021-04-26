Noida Metro to suspend services during weekend curfew

The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) will suspend its services during the weekend curfew imposed by the Uttar Pradesh (UP) government on Saturdays and Sundays, to discourage passenger movement on these two days. NMRC caters to the National Capital Region’s Noida and Greater Noida areas.

“To discourage passengers movement on curfew days, Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) has decided not to run any service on the curfew days i.e. Saturday & Sunday. Therefore, NMRC metro services will not be available on these days,” ANI quoted NMRC managing director Ritu Maheshwari as saying.

NMRC is in charge of managing the ‘Aqua Line’ which connects the twin cities of Noida and Greater Noida, encompassing 21 stations, over a distance of 29.7 kilometres. NMRC had suspended services for 5 months during the nationwide lockdown imposed in March of last year and resumed normal operations in September. Commuters on the Aqua Line also had to abide by Covid-19 preventive measures once services were resumed.

The Yogi Adityanath-led government announced a weekend lockdown in all districts of the state from April 26 till May 15. The lockdown hours have been fixed from 8pm on Saturdays till 7am on Mondays. Adityanath also ordered a penalty of up to ₹10,000 against those found outdoors without a mask. This lockdown was imposed in addition to a night curfew that was already in place in districts with more than 500 active cases of Covid-19. During both night curfew and weekend lockdown, only essential services are allowed to operate.