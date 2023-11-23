Noida seeks state nod to prepare new DPR of Metro link to Greater Noida West

with the Union government rejecting the proposal to build a 14.9km Metro corridor between Noida and Greater Noida West, the Noida authority has sought permission from the Uttar Pradesh government to explore a new route option and prepare a fresh detailed project report, sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. The Noida authority had informed the PMO that it will connect Aqua Line’s Sector 51 Metro station and Delhi Metro’s Sector 51 Metro station via an elevator so that the commuters do not have to walk the 300 between the two stations. (HT Archive)

The rejection had come as a major blow to residents of Greater Noida West, formerly known as Noida Extension, who are in dire need of a public transport facility for thousands of residents, who currently depend on their private vehicles, auto-rickshaws or private taxies for commuting from this hub of affordable housing, said officials.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) has rejected the proposal on the grounds that the link does not guarantee seamless connectivity between Delhi Metro’s Blue Line’s Sector 51 station and the proposed 14.9km link, which was to originate from Aqua Line’s Sector 51 Metro station, located 300m away.

The Noida authority had informed the PMO that it will connect Aqua Line’s Sector 51 Metro station and Delhi Metro’s Sector 51 Metro station via an elevator so that the commuters do not have to walk the 300 between the two stations. But the PMO did not agree to this and rejected the proposal, said officials.

The PMO has also suggested that this new Metro link should originate from Blue Line’s Sector 61 Metro station instead of Aqua Line’s Sector 51 Metro station, prompting the Noida authority to explore a new route to Greater Noida West, which is home to dozens of newly built group housing societies.

“We have written to the Uttar Pradesh government seeking their green signal for the preparation of the detailed project report of a new Metro route between Noida and Greater Noida West. We will follow whatever direction is given by the state,” said Lokesh M, chief executive officer, Noida authority.

The Public Investment Board (PIB) under the Union ministry of finance had in November 2022 approved ₹2,197 crore for the 14.9km Metro link project. As per the process, after PIB approval, the Metro project was supposed to be approved by the PMO before it is approved by the Union cabinet. After the cabinet’s approval, the Noida authority was to rope in contractors to start the construction work. But now as the PMO rejected the proposal and suggested that the authority look at a new route, it is seeking the approval of the Uttar Pradesh government to prepare the DPR of a new route.

The PMO has suggested that the new route can originate from Blue Line’s Sector 61 station and reach Greater Noida West via Noida’s sector 71, 72, Garhi Chowkhandi village and Parthala bridge. Earlier, the route was running parallel to Noida-Greater Noida West link road after beginning from Aqua Line’s Sector 51 Metro station.

“Now the Noida Metro Rail Corporation and the Noida authority will once again prepare a DPR after the state government gives its green signal. Once the DPR is made, it will be approved first by the state government before being sent to the central government and PIB for approval. It will have to go through a lengthy process and it may take long time,” said a Noida authority official, asking not to be named.

Vivek Raman, president of Greater Noida West entrepreneur association, said, “For the past eight years, the Metro to Greater Noida West is running has remained on paper. We hoped that the Union cabinet will approve it and work will start. But now it seem that the proposal will have to undergo the long procedure spanning several years to obtain approvals. The state and central government must do something to expedite the work on the Metro to Greater Noida West.”

