Prime Minister Modi may unveil medical device park in Noida next month

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will be laying the foundation stone of the Noida International Airport on November 25, is also likely to unveil the medical device park in Sector 32 near the airport site next month, said officials from the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida).

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is keen to launch the medical device park because it will not only promote manufacturing of medical devices in the country but also create thousands of jobs and boost local economy. The date is yet to be fixed; the PM may launch the medical device park next month,” said Arun Vir Singh, CEO of YEIDA.

In the run up to the Uttar Pradesh state assembly polls, the PM wants to launch the medical device park so that the BJP can put across the message that both the state government and the Centre are working hard to boost economy and create jobs for youth.

The UP government and the YEIDA have already completed processes required for starting work at the medical device park. Right after inauguration, the authority will start selling plots to industries, which want to set up units for manufacturing medical devices.

In September this year, the central government approved the medical device park proposed near Noida International airport at Jewar as it would bring huge business opportunities and create jobs in the health sector in the region.

Arvind Kumar, under secretary with the Government of India, shot a letter to Alok Kumar, additional chief secretary, infrastructure and industrial development department, Uttar Pradesh, on September 24 asking him to prepare a detailed project report and submit the same by December 23.

“We convey in-principle approval to the setting up a Medical Device Park on 350 acres of land at Yamuna Expressway as per the scheme guidelines of ‘Promotion of Medical Device Park. The steering committee of the government decided that now the DPR is required to be submitted in 90 days time as per the rules,” stated the letter.

“All approvals required are in place now and even the detailed project report is almost ready,” said the CEO.

In-principle approval means that the YEIDA is expected to get over ₹1000 crore fund support and associated benefits from the Central government, said officials.

In November 2020, the authority had already earmarked 350 acre of land for the medical device park in Sector 28 and also sent a proposal to the state government. The state government gave in-principle approval to the project and decided to start work immediately as it will give a boost to business in this region, said officials.

The authority is expecting an investment of ₹5,250 crore for the project, said officials.

Under the scheme ‘promotion of medical device park’ in follow-up to the ministry of chemical, fertilizer and pharmaceuticals’ July 27 order, the Uttar Pradesh government on August 4 appointed Yeida as the state implementing agency to execute the project. Subsequently, Yeida roped in Kalam Institute of Health Technology (KIHT), Visakhapatnam to prepare the detailed project report for the project.

If the project is taken to its completion, it will be the first-of-its-kind medical device park in the country, said YEIDA officials.