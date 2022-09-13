Riverfront, development of STPs part of Ghaziabad’s plan for revival of river Hindon
Ghaziabad: Ghaziabad district will prepare a proposal for the revival and rejuvenation of river Hindon as part of a combined workplan to be submitted by the Saharanpur and Meerut divisions to the Uttar Pradesh chief minister’s office
Ghaziabad: Ghaziabad district will prepare a proposal for the revival and rejuvenation of river Hindon as part of a combined workplan to be submitted by the Saharanpur and Meerut divisions to the Uttar Pradesh chief minister’s office. District officials said that their measures will be part of the plan being prepared by the Meerut division. The polluted river Hindon originates in Saharanpur and flows till Momnathal where it confluences with the Yamuna. It has two tributaries, Krishni and Kali, which also face huge pollution issues.
“We have asked our departments to prepare a proposal for the development of the Hindon riverfront stretch in Ghaziabad. They have also been asked to prepare plans for setting up sewerage treatment plants (STPs) to treat effluents dumped in the river. Officials from different agencies have also been asked to submit plans for the stoppage of industrial effluents and also cleanup activities,” said Vikramaditya Singh Malik, chief development officer (CDO), Ghaziabad district. “Once the districts prepare their proposals, a combined plan of the two divisions will be sent to CM’s office which will decide on the future course of action, including funding involved,” he added.
The two divisions have been involved as the river flows through different districts falling under the jurisdiction of these divisions. Earlier in 2019, the Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) planned a four-kilometre riverfront on the lines of the Gomti riverfront in Lucknow. However, the plan could not materialise as per kilometre cost was estimated at ₹50 crore.
The city at present has 10 drains which release untreated waste into the river, running through Indirapuram, Kaila Bhatta, Pratap Vihar, Rahul Vihar, Dasna, Arthala, Karhera, city forest, Nandgram and Hindon Vihar. Ghaziabad municipal corporation recently said that a ₹599 crore project was approved by the government for the development of sewerage networks in Sahibabad, including the construction of a 68 million litres per day capacity STP which will tap three of the 10 drains.
According to the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB), the river Hindon has been classified in the lowest class E category whose water is not fit for drinking, bathing and propagation of aquatic life. The category E’ water source is only suitable for irrigation, industrial cooling or controlled waste disposal.
“There have been a host of different plans chalked out by different agencies in the past 15-20 years but none of them has materialised to revive the river. The river’s water quality has gone from bad to worse and there has been no sincere attempt by any government agency so far to remedy the situation. The river is exposed to industrial effluents, discharge from drains and other polluted water sources,” said Akash Vashishtha, city-based environmentalist and lawyer.
According to the state pollution board’s “Action plan for restoration of polluted stretch of river Hindon,” the stretch of river Hindon from Saharanpur to Ghaziabad has 31 drains of which 29 are untapped while the remaining two are partially tapped. Together, these drains discharge about 674.03 million litres per day (MLD) into the river which also includes untreated discharge. The report also states that the entire stretch has 10 STPs which include eight in Ghaziabad and one each in Saharanpur and Muzaffarnagar. Together, the STPs have an installed capacity of 524.5 MLD and their utilised capacity is about 224 MLD.
“The river can be saved if there is strict enforcement against polluters. Thereafter, the entire river system needs to be revived along with attached water bodies like ponds, rivulets etc, which provide water to the river. The river Hindon has no E-flow of its own and it needs to be revived with the help of these water bodies. For this, the entire river stretch needs a combined plan and funds. A piecemeal approach for revival will not yield results,” said Sushil Raghav, city-based environmentalist.
-
Police evacuate Leela Hotel following hoax bomb threat
At least 700 people were evacuated from Gurugram's Leela Hotel during a two-hour-long search operation on Tuesday, following a call which reported a bomb threat at 11.45am. The call was later found to be a hoax made by a 25-year-old autistic man. The caller was tracked down soon after but police decided not to pursue any legal action against him.
-
Six dupe Pune bank, obtain ₹22.78 lakh gold loan
The Pune police have booked six persons, including a gold valuer, for duping a bank of ₹22.78 lakh by submitting fake gold as collateral for five gold loans. The loans were sanctioned between November 2020 and November 2021 with confirmation from the valuer, according to the police. “We have not arrested anyone in the case registered on Monday and are investigating the complaint,” said sub-inspector N Savale of Kothrud police station.
-
Ghaziabad doctor gets threat call from US, cops file case
A 57-year-old ayurvedic doctor in Ghaziabad has allegedly received threat calls from a mobile phone number which is stated to have originated from the United States and the unidentified caller warned him not to support Hindu outfits or else he will be beheaded. Police said that they have registered an FIR against the unidentified caller at Sihani Gate police station. The doctor, identified as Arvind Vats, operates a charitable hospital at Lohiya Nagar in Ghaziabad.
-
MCG issues public advisory cautioning residents that unsafe cleaning of septic tanks, sewer lines can lead to imprisonment
The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram on Tuesday warned concerned that “unsafe cleaning of septic tanks and sewer lines will lead to imprisonment of at least two years or ₹2 lakh fine, or both”, reads an official public advisory issued by the civic body. MCG officials privy to the matter said that the advisory was issued after two of its workers died of asphyxiation in a sewage well in Rohtak on Saturday.
-
Seven, including revenue employees, booked for selling HUDA land
Police have booked two revenue department officials and a property dealer, along with four of his associates for allegedly selling a 1089 sq ft Haryana Urban Development Authority plot in Carterpuri by getting it registered with forged documents, officials said on Tuesday. The property dealer then registered the plot in Dimpi Kumari name for ₹77 lakh on August 25, 2021.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics