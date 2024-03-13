Three major fires in a single day in Greater Noida, none injured

As many as eight eateries were gutted in a fire that started allegedly due to a short-circuit in one of the dabhas and led to 10 commercial gas cylinders exploding in Greater Noida’s Gaur Chowk on Wednesday morning, said fire and rescue department officials, adding that no one was injured in the fire. The fire at eateries near Gaur Chowk on Wednesday morning. Since the shops were yet to open, no one was hurt. (HT Photo)

Besides this incident, two more incidents of fire were reported from Greater Noida on Wednesday.

Pradeep Chaubey, chief fire officer, Gautam Budh Nagar, said, “On Wednesday around 7am, fire control room was alerted by a local that a massive fire broke out at the eateries (dhabas) near Gaur Chowk under the jurisdiction of Bisrakh police station in Greater Noida.”

“On getting information, four fire tenders from surrounding fire stations rushed to the spot but by then, the fire had engulfed seven to eight adjacent eateries, and six more fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames,” said CFO Chaubey.

Indra Pal Singh, fire officer, Greater Noida, said, “In the primary investigation, it was suspected that an eatery owner was cleaning the shop and had turned on the lights, triggering a short-circuit that quickly started a fire.”

“There were commercial gas cylinders kept in the eateries, and as many as 10 cylinders blasted in the fire. We somehow managed to pull out five cylinders,” said Singh, adding that there were no injuries in the fire as shopkeepers just reached the outlets to open them. The fire was controlled after three to four hours of continuous efforts, fire officials said.

Fire in Ecotech 3, Greater Noida

In the second incident reported from Ecotech 3, a calf was burned to death after a mini diesel truck caught fire in Greater Noida on Wednesday morning, said a fire and rescue official.

Fire officer Singh said, “On Monday, around 8.21am, a mini diesel truck caught fire in Saini village in Ecotech 3. The truck driver had come to the fuel station to refill on Tuesday night.”

“Wednesday morning, when the truck driver turned on the ignition, sparks occurred in the engine and started a fire,” said Singh, adding that there was a leakage in the tank, and diesel swept into a nullah and caught fire around one-two kilometres down the drain.

The fire officer said, “A calf tied close to the spot burnt to death. Four fire tenders were able to douse the flames within an hour.”

Fire in a factory in Site B, Greater Noida.

In the third incident reported from Surajpur, a major fire broke out at a factory in Site B under the jurisdiction of Surajpur police station in Greater Noida on Wednesday evening, said fire and rescue officials.

Sub-inspector Ashok Kumar Singh, police outpost in-charge, Site B Industrial Area, said, “The fire broke out around 5pm at a factory that manufactured mattresses. The fire control room was alerted and four fire tenders were sent to control the flames.”

“As the fire spread throughout the factory, more fire tenders were called in. No injuries were reported and further investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the fire,” added SI Kumar.