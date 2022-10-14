Two held in Noida for duping people on pretext of providing them with overseas jobs

Gautam Budh Nagar police on Thursday arrested two men for allegedly duping several people on the pretext of sending them abroad for jobs. According to police, the two suspects are part of a gang of seven people, believe to have duped over 2,000 people to the tune of ₹2 crore in the last four-five years. Five of the gang members are still absconding, police added.

According to Ashutosh Dwivedi, additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP), Noida, a complaint was registered at Sector 20 police station on October 9 by Ankur Kumar Singh, a resident of Dewaria district, alleging that he and 15 of his friends were duped on the pretext of being provided with jobs in Iraq. “The complainant alleged that the fraudsters charged each of them between ₹65,000- ₹1 lakh to get their visas and airline tickets done. However, when the complainants received the documents, they turned out to be fake. A case was registered under sections of cheating and fraud against unidentified persons and a probe was launched in the matter,” he said.

Police apprehended two of the suspects on Thursday, Sudheer Singh, a native of Siwan, Bihar and a resident of Ghadi Chaukhandi village in Noida, and Hamid, a native of Maharajganj and resident of Khoda village, Ghaziabad.“They were arrested from an office run by them in Shreejee Palace, Sector 27. Officials also recovered 80 passports, 22 fake Aadhar Cards, one printer, three mobile phones, one computer and ₹4.24 lakh in cash from the suspects,” Dwivedi informed.

The suspects confessed to running a fake company called Amba Enterprises in Noida for the past four months through which they duped people. “The suspects created a Facebook account titled ‘Gulf Course’ with which they connected with people looking to get jobs in Gulf countries, mainly Iraq, Dubai, and Bahrain. Once they established connections with targets on social media, the gang called them to their office to explain the process. They collected the passports of applicants and then provided them with fake visas and airline tickets. They also conducted fake medical examinations of applicants to establish authenticity,” the officer further said.

He added that once the gang duped a large number of people at one location, the suspects moved to other places and changed their phone numbers. “All the passports recovered from the arrested men belong to people the gang targeted in Noida. The suspects used the fake Aadhaar cards as proof of providing overseas employment to others,” he said. According to him, the suspects made transactions of over ₹60 lakh through their bank accounts in the last three months. “We have found 11 bank accounts belonging to the two suspects of which three have been frozen,” the ADCP noted.

He added that Sudheer was working in Dubai as a plumber before the Covid-19 lockdown in 2020. He came back to India and got in touch with Hamid and joined his gang. “Police teams have been deployed to nab the other five suspects. The mastermind of the gang is Hamid,” Dwivedi added.

