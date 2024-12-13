Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Dec 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Two more arrested for killing man at de-addiction centre in Greater Noida

ByHT Correspondent, Greater Noida
Dec 14, 2024 05:50 AM IST

An employee at the centre said around five months ago, Arvind was admitted to the centre as a patient, but after successfully completing treatment, he was made the warden of the centre

A day after a 27-year-old man was stabbed to death in his sleep at a de-addiction centre in Greater Noida. police on Friday arrested two more people for their alleged involvement in the murder, said senior police officers.

Police booked all four on charges of 103 (murder) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Dadri police station and further investigation is underway. (HT Photos)
Police booked all four on charges of 103 (murder) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Dadri police station and further investigation is underway. (HT Photos)

The suspects have been identified as Sheelu, 32, who goes by a single name and resides in Dadri, and Bijendra Singh, 32, a resident of Dankaur, said Arvind Kumar, station house officer, Dadri. Both of them were also undergoing treatment at the centre.

On Thursday around 3.30am, Arvind was sleeping in his room at the de-addiction centre, when two men, identified as Mohit Rawal, 24, and Lucky, 25, who were also being treated for substance abuse, approached him and stabbed him four to five times in the neck, abdomen, and back, said police.

Mohit and Lucky were arrested on Thursday. “During the investigation, they revealed that when they attempted to kill Arvind and he overpowered them. But as Sheelu and Bijendra were also sleeping in the same room, and they helped the suspects kill Arvind,” SHO Kumar said.

An employee at the centre said around five months ago, Arvind was admitted to the centre as a patient, but after successfully completing treatment, he was made the warden of the centre. After becoming warden, Arvind started behaving in a dictatorial manner and started assigning cleaning and cooking chores to Lucky and Rawal. This angered the duo, which led to the incident, police said.

Police booked all four on charges of 103 (murder) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Dadri police station and further investigation is underway.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On