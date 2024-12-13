Two more arrested for killing man at de-addiction centre in Greater Noida

A day after a 27-year-old man was stabbed to death in his sleep at a de-addiction centre in Greater Noida. police on Friday arrested two more people for their alleged involvement in the murder, said senior police officers. Police booked all four on charges of 103 (murder) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Dadri police station and further investigation is underway. (HT Photos)

The suspects have been identified as Sheelu, 32, who goes by a single name and resides in Dadri, and Bijendra Singh, 32, a resident of Dankaur, said Arvind Kumar, station house officer, Dadri. Both of them were also undergoing treatment at the centre.

On Thursday around 3.30am, Arvind was sleeping in his room at the de-addiction centre, when two men, identified as Mohit Rawal, 24, and Lucky, 25, who were also being treated for substance abuse, approached him and stabbed him four to five times in the neck, abdomen, and back, said police.

Mohit and Lucky were arrested on Thursday. “During the investigation, they revealed that when they attempted to kill Arvind and he overpowered them. But as Sheelu and Bijendra were also sleeping in the same room, and they helped the suspects kill Arvind,” SHO Kumar said.

An employee at the centre said around five months ago, Arvind was admitted to the centre as a patient, but after successfully completing treatment, he was made the warden of the centre. After becoming warden, Arvind started behaving in a dictatorial manner and started assigning cleaning and cooking chores to Lucky and Rawal. This angered the duo, which led to the incident, police said.

