10 sewage treatment plants activated to maintain Ganga’s purity, claim officials

ByHT Correspondent, Mahakumbh Nagar
Feb 20, 2025 08:24 AM IST

Additionally, 37 drains have been fully tapped and treated, ensuring the cleanliness of the Ganga and Yamuna rivers, said officials.

To ensure the smooth progress of Mahakumbh-2025, 10 sewage treatment plants (STPs) have been activated under the Namami Gange Mission in the city to preserve the purity and sanctity of the Ganga, while work is progressing rapidly on three new STPs in Salori, Rasulabad and Naini, said officials on Wednesday.

A large crowd gathered to take bath on Wednesday as well (HT)
A large crowd gathered to take bath on Wednesday as well (HT)

Additionally, 37 drains have been fully tapped and treated, ensuring the cleanliness of the Ganga and Yamuna rivers, added officials.

To provide a clean and hygienic experience for devotees, the fair area has been equipped with 12,000 Fiber Reinforced Plastic (FRP) toilets, 16,100 prefabricated steel toilets, 20,000 community urinals, and 20,000 garbage bins. Waste disposal is being managed with 37.75 lakh liner bags, ensuring the area remains spotless despite the massive footfall, they said.

A team of 1,500 trained ‘Ganga Sevadoots’ is raising awareness among devotees about cleanliness and Ganga conservation. This mission is being reinforced through street plays, poster campaigns, and public dialogues, transforming cleanliness into a collective movement, they added.

Namami Gange communication head, Najeeb Ahsan, said that efforts toward biodiversity conservation, cleanliness, and the Ganga’s ecology are being presented innovatively at the Namami Gange Pavilion. “The interactive biodiversity tunnel showcases the rich aquatic life of the Ganga, while the digital exhibition highlights the success stories of the Ganga cleanliness campaign,” he said.

Real-time data on water levels and quality of the Ganga, Yamuna, and their tributaries is being displayed on the Prayag platform. Additionally, models showcasing sewage treatment, riverfront development, and a replica of the Gangetic dolphin are inspiring devotees to contribute to environmental protection efforts.

At Mahakumbh-2025, river ghats are being cleaned with the help of the Ganga Task Force, voluntary organisations and devotees.

PHOTO: Volunteers cleaning bathing ghat at Mahakumbh-2025 in Prayagraj (HT)

