20-year-old man shot dead in Bareilly, friends named in complaint

A 20-year-old man from Faridpur town in Bareilly district was brutally murdered after being lured out of his home by his friend. The post-mortem confirmed it was a case of homicide, noting multiple injuries from a severe assault prior to a fatal gunshot, said police on Sunday.

The victim, Junaid, a resident of Bhurekha Gauntia locality, was shot in the forehead, with the bullet exiting through the back of his head. Acting on a complaint filed by Junaid’s father, police have registered a case against his friends.

On Sunday, Junaid’s body was found near a culvert close to Dhaurera village, around eight kilometres from Faridpur. His motorcycle was found parked a short distance away, undamaged.

According to the victim’s father, Nanhe, Junaid was called out of the house on Saturday evening by his friend Lavi and several of Lavi’s associates. When Junaid failed to return home that night, the family searched for him but found no trace.

Early on Sunday, the family received information about a body lying near a culvert. Upon reaching the site, they identified the deceased as Junaid. Police arrived soon after, and forensic experts collected evidence from the area. Following the incident, Lavi and his associates were found missing from their homes.

Investigators noted that the bullet had entered Junaid’s forehead and exited from the back, and his body bore multiple injury marks. Police suspect he was beaten before being shot. The motive behind the murder is still unknown.

Nanhe filed a formal complaint accusing Lavi and his associates of murdering his son. Acting on suspicion, police have detained several people for questioning.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Anurag Arya stated that it appears to be a clear case of murder. “A case has been registered against the accused based on the written complaint. The matter will be resolved soon,” he said.