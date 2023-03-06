4 killed, 4 injured in explosion at illegal firecracker unit in Odisha’s Khurda

At least four were killed, and four others suffered burn injuries after an illegal firecracker unit exploded in the Khurda district on Monday, police said. Police said the explosion was so severe that three houses in the locality were also completely destroyed (Representative Photo)

Police said that a group of workers were making firecrackers for the Holi festival in a house in Bhushandpur village when the explosives caught fire killing four on the spot.

“The crackers went off one after the other. We suspect the firecrackers were stacked at various places in the house instead of a common spot so that they could dry up fast. The house was completely gutted,” Khurda superintendent of police (SP) Siddharth Kataria said.

He said that they were able to rescue four people with serious burn injuries after much effort while the bodies of the deceased were recovered for autopsy.

“We received information at around 10.44am about the fire mishap. Fire tenders, ambulances, police and local revenue officials rushed to the spot. Two of the injured have been admitted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar,” the SP said.

“The explosion was so severe that three houses in the locality were also completely destroyed,” SP Kataria said.

The SP said that no licence was granted for manufacturing firecrackers in that unit which was located on government land.

Last week, three workers of an illegal cracker manufacturing unit were killed in the Jagatsinghpur district following a deadly explosion.