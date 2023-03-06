Home / Cities / Others / 4 killed, 4 injured in explosion at illegal firecracker unit in Odisha’s Khurda

4 killed, 4 injured in explosion at illegal firecracker unit in Odisha’s Khurda

ByDebabrata Mohanty
Mar 06, 2023 03:01 PM IST

Police said that a group of workers were making firecrackers for the Holi festival in a house in Bhushandpur village when the explosives caught fire killing four on the spot

At least four were killed, and four others suffered burn injuries after an illegal firecracker unit exploded in the Khurda district on Monday, police said.

Police said the explosion was so severe that three houses in the locality were also completely destroyed (Representative Photo)
Police said the explosion was so severe that three houses in the locality were also completely destroyed (Representative Photo)

Police said that a group of workers were making firecrackers for the Holi festival in a house in Bhushandpur village when the explosives caught fire killing four on the spot.

“The crackers went off one after the other. We suspect the firecrackers were stacked at various places in the house instead of a common spot so that they could dry up fast. The house was completely gutted,” Khurda superintendent of police (SP) Siddharth Kataria said.

Also Read: Three, including minor, killed in lightning strike in Rajasthan’s Barmer

He said that they were able to rescue four people with serious burn injuries after much effort while the bodies of the deceased were recovered for autopsy.

“We received information at around 10.44am about the fire mishap. Fire tenders, ambulances, police and local revenue officials rushed to the spot. Two of the injured have been admitted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar,” the SP said.

“The explosion was so severe that three houses in the locality were also completely destroyed,” SP Kataria said.

The SP said that no licence was granted for manufacturing firecrackers in that unit which was located on government land.

Last week, three workers of an illegal cracker manufacturing unit were killed in the Jagatsinghpur district following a deadly explosion.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 06, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out