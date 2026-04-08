African swine fever outbreak confirmed at Chhattisgarh farm; 83 pigs culled

Authorities have culled 83 pigs after an outbreak of African swine fever (ASF), a highly contagious viral disease, was confirmed at a private farm in Chhattisgarh’s Durg district, officials said on Wednesday. Representational image. (AFP)

Pigs at the farm in Mudpar village under Dhamdha development block had been dying over the past few days, following which the owner approached the district veterinary department on April 1, Deputy Director (Veterinary Services) Wasim Shams said.

A veterinary team visited the site on April 2, collected samples and sent them to a laboratory in Bhopal. The samples tested positive for ASF on April 6, triggering containment measures, he said.

Following confirmation, the team culled 83 pigs through injections, and the carcasses were buried in accordance with prescribed protocols, Shams added.

Authorities have declared a 1-km radius around the farm as an ‘infected zone’, while areas within a 10-km radius have been designated as ‘surveillance zones’. Movement of pigs has been restricted in the infected zone, with controlled movement permitted in the surveillance area.

Shams said ASF has no treatment or vaccine, and as per Government of India guidelines, culling and safe disposal of carcasses remain the only effective means to control its spread.

He added that the disease affects only pigs and does not pose any risk to humans or other animals.