AIADMK seeks arrest of those behind ‘leak’ in Thoothukudi report
Though the Commission’s report was not released yet by the government, a magazine has reported on panel’s findings, AIADMK leader D Jayakumar said. The media is holding ‘unnecessary’ debates based on the reportage, he said
Chennai
The main opposition AIADMK on Sunday demanded that the DMK government arrest those responsible for the ‘leak’ of Justice Aruna Jagadeesan Commission’s report submitted to the government on 2018 Thoothukudi police firing.
Although the Commission’s report was not released yet by the government, a magazine has reported on panel’s findings, AIADMK leader D Jayakumar said. The media is holding ‘unnecessary’ debates based on the reportage and the ‘leak’ is a ‘drama’ enacted by chief minister M K Stalin to deflect people’s attention from ‘atrocities,’ Jayakumar, a former minister, alleged.
Those responsible for the ‘leak’ of the document from the government side should be arrested, he said in a statement.
The magazine had reported on some aspects of the Commission of Inquiry’s (CoI) report. The commission of inquiry was constituted to look into the circumstances surrounding police firing on anti-Sterlite protesters on May 22, 2018. The panel was set up following the police firing in which 13 people were killed. On May 18, 2022, the panel’s final report was submitted to chief minister Stalin. The CPI(M) had urged Stalin to release the panel’s report. The government said on Saturday that the Commission’s report would be tabled in the Tamil Nadu assembly along with the action taken report.
5 held for robbing scrap shop in Ludhiana, kingpin on the run
Six days on, police arrested five men on Sunday for robbing a scrap dealer's shop at Amrit Colony on Panj Peer Road. The accused have been identified as Yogesh Kumar of Haibowal, Balwinder Balli of Gopal Nagar and Ricky Kumar, Rajan and Sawan of Jain Colony. The kingpin of the gang, Pawan Talli of Haibowal, who is also a scrap dealer, is yet to be arrested.
Govt fines 577 pvt hospitals for overcharging Covid patients
The Karnataka government on Sunday said it has fined as many as 577 private healthcare facilities for overcharging patients during treatment for Covid-19 in the three waves of the pandemic in the state. Dr K Sudhakar, minister for health, family welfare and medical education said over ₹1.58 crore was returned to the families of at least 403 patients. The minister said hospitals had taken over ₹18 crore of which ₹1.58 crore was returned.
Infant found near railway tracks in Ludhiana: Newborn’s unmarried mother traced by cops
Two days after an infant was found abandoned near the railway tracks between Dhandari Kalan and Sahnewal railway stations, police on Saturday traced the child's mother. According to sources, the infant's mother had abandoned her as she was born out of wedlock. Police have also rounded up the maternal uncle of the child, who had allegedly dumped the newborn in a secluded place.
Ludhiana: Uncle arrested for 8-yr-old boy’s murder
Police on Sunday arrested a man for murdering Swarn Singh, who is a supplier of fried savoury's 8-year-old nephew, who had been missing for the past three days and was found dead in Sidhwan Canal near Harnampura village, Sahnewal. Police said that Swarn had murdered the boy, Sehajpreet Singh of Laal Quarters, Basti Abdullapur, by pushing him into the canal. Harish Behl, assistant commissioner of police (, Civil Lines), said when they scanned CCTV footage, they found Swarn taking the boy with him.
PMCs bicycle plan on track, August 27 last day for feedback
As the Pune Municipal Corporation's August 27 deadline for the public's suggestions and objections to incorporating the 'comprehensive bicycle plan' in the city's development plan (DP) is fast approaching, activists and environmentalists are urging people to do the needful at the earliest. It proposes a citywide network of cycle tracks, cycle lanes and cycle-safe streets as well as a public bicycle system, designated cycle parking locations, and design guidelines for the cycle tracks.
