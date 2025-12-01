Amroha man kills sister over ancestral property dispute, flees with family

A 32-year-old woman was brutally murdered by her brother in broad daylight in Amroha’s Nanheda Aliarpur village after demanding her share of ancestral land following her father’s death. The accused, identified as Shyoraj Singh, allegedly attacked his sister, Syogyata, on the head with a sharp-edged weapon or iron rod inside their home before fleeing with his wife and children, said police on Monday. The incident occurred on Monday around 11 am within the jurisdiction of Amroha Dehat police station (FOR REPRESENTATION)

The incident occurred on Monday around 11 am within the jurisdiction of Amroha Dehat police station. According to the police, Syogyata had been working as a nurse at a private hospital in Moradabad for the past five years and was living in a live-in relationship with a man there. She had returned to her village following the death of her father, Bhagwan Das, on October 16.

Bhagwan Das, a peon in the Irrigation Department, is survived by his wife Hukum Devi, son Shyoraj, and three daughters: Shakuntala, Mamta, and Syogyata. After their father’s death, Syogyata stayed in the village and demanded her share of the family land, leading to frequent disputes with her brother.

On Monday morning, only Syogyata, her brother, and their mother were at home. During an argument over land, while their mother had briefly stepped out, Shyoraj allegedly attacked his sister. When Hukum Devi returned, she found Syogyata lying in a pool of blood and raised the alarm.

Villagers gathered at the scene, and police teams led by Dehat station house officer (SHO) Sanooj Pratap Singh, along with circle officer (CO) City Abhishek Yadav and Didouli inspector Harish Vardhan Singh, arrived. Forensic teams collected evidence, but the murder weapon has not been recovered.

Superintendent of police (SP) Amit Kumar Anand inspected the site and said a case has been registered against the accused based on the complaint filed by their mother.

“Three teams have been deployed to apprehend him. He will be caught soon. His wife and children have also fled,” he added.