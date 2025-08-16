Assam youth shot, 2 others assaulted by armed miscreants near Nagaland border

Silchar: Three youths from Assam’s Golaghat district, who went for an outing on Friday late afternoon, were allegedly attacked by a group of miscreants near the Nagaland border, police said. A senior police officer in Golaghat said that a First Information Report (FIR) has been registered at Merapani Police Station and that further investigation is underway. (Representational image)

One of the victims sustained a gunshot injury in the incident, while the other two were beaten with sticks, the family members of the victims said. The incident happened in the Merapani area of Golaghat near the Assam–Nagaland border at around 6 pm.

The victims — identified as Simsat Basumatary, Subrat Nayak, and Prakash Boro — travelled from Kadamguri village to a nearby forested area across the border in Nagaland for an outing. While returning, they were reportedly intercepted by three armed individuals who demanded identification documents.

“We told them that we were residents of a nearby village, just a kilometre away, but they suddenly began to assault us and fired at us,” said Subrat Nayak. “One of our friends, Prakash, was shot with an air gun. They even fired at our vehicle, damaging it,” he said.

Prakash Boro, who suffered a bullet injury, initially received treatment at the Merapani Community Health Centre before being referred to Golaghat Civil Hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment. His condition is reported to be stable.

“The complainants said that the assailants were armed and that the attack was unprovoked. The incident occurred in a forested stretch and we are investigating this further,” the official said.

HT reached out to the senior superintendent of police (SSP), Golaghat, Rajen Singh, for further details, but he did not respond.

Several organisations from Assam, including the Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) and the Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP), have condemned the incident and demanded a strong response from Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma against the Nagaland government.

They said that after the recent eviction drives against alleged illegal migrants near the Nagaland border, some armed Naga groups were seen roaming near the Assam border. “This is dangerous, and we have already informed the local administration about it,” a member of AJYCP said.