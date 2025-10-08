At least 6 killed, 8 injured in firecracker unit explosion in Andhra Pradesh’s Konaseema district

Hyderabad: At least six people, including four women, were killed and eight others were injured in an explosion inside a firecracker unit in Andhra Pradesh’s B R Ambedkar Konaseema district on Wednesday afternoon, police said. Authorities suspect that a few workers may still be trapped under the debris. (Representative photo)

According to police officers, around 40 people were working for the upcoming Diwali festival when the explosion took place around 12:30 pm at Lakshmi Ganapathi Fire Works factory in Rayavaram block, V Savaram village.

The police are yet to determine what triggered the explosion. The shed walls of the unit collapsed due to the impact of the blast and the “explosion triggered massive flames, engulfing the factory within minutes,” a police official familiar with the development said.

District superintendent of police Rahul Meena said that at least six charred bodies have been recovered. “We are verifying the identities of the dead bodies which have been recovered from the site,” Meena said.

“Several others sustained injuries. Two workers with severe burns were shifted to the Anaparthi Government Hospital for emergency treatment, while others were admitted to nearby private hospitals,” Meena added.

Factory owner Veligubantla Satyanarayana Murthy, also known as Sattibabu, is suspected to be among the victims.

The police said that the rescue operation is underway.

B R Ambedkar Konaseema district collector Mahesh Kumar said that just a week ago, local police and revenue officials had inspected the unit and submitted a report stating that all safety measures were in place. “The cause of the explosion is still being investigated. We are now examining whether the owners properly maintained and used the fire safety equipment,” he said.

Chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed grief over the loss of lives and sought a detailed report on the cause of the accident, the current condition of the injured, and the rescue and medical relief measures underway.

Anaparthi MLA Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy, who visited the spot said, “Factory over Satyanarayana Murthy and his family had been into firecrackers making for the last 70 years. They always maintained safety precautions. It is tragic that such an experienced person also lost his life in this accident.”

State home minister Vangalapudi Anitha also expressed shock over the mishap and spoke to the district SP and fire department officials to review the situation.